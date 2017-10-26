Lattice Semiconductor Schedules Q3 2017 Conference Call

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ LSCC), the leading provider of customizable smart connectivity solutions, announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter 2017 and business outlook.

The dial-in number for the live audio call beginning on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time is 1-888-684-5603 or 1-918-398-4852 with conference identification number 5199386. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com.

A replay of the call will be available approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the live call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 21, 2017, by telephone at 1-404-537-3406. To access the replay, use conference identification number 5199386. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is a leader in smart connectivity solutions at the network edge, where the "things" of IoT live. Our low power FPGA, 60 GHz millimeter wave, video ASSP and IP products deliver edge intelligence, edge connectivity, and control solutions to the consumer, communications, industrial, compute, and automotive markets.

