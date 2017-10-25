MPT certified as Myanmar's fastest mobile network

KDDI would like to announce that MPT has been awarded the Speedtest (R) Award in recognizing it as Myanmar's fastest mobile network. KDDI is currently providing telecommunications services in Myanmar in a partnership with SUMITOMO CORPORATION (Headquarters Chuo, Tokyo, President and CEO Kuniharu Nakamura, hereinafter "SUMITOMO") and Myanma Posts & Telecommunications.

The Speedtest Award is awarded by Ookla (R), the worldwide leader in internet testing and analysis (headquarters: Seattle, Washington, USA). Ookla analyzes the results of thousands of consumer-initiated tests taken in Myanmar using Speedtest. Used over fifteen billion times worldwide, Speedtest by Ookla is the most accurate way to measure internet performance and network diagnostics. Ookla provides people with independent insight into the speed and quality of their mobile and fixed broadband connections. Based on the data from measurement apps collected from January through June 2017, Ookla certified that MPT was Myanmar's fastest mobile network carrier.

MPT began their newly-acquired high-speed data communication service "LTE+", which utilizes the 1.8 GHz bandwidth, in Yangon, Mandalay, and Naypyidaw from the end of May 2017, and currently provides the service to 29 cities. The high-speed data communication service "LTE+" introduced 4x4 Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) technology, a first for telecommunications carriers in Myanmar, making comfortable high-speed data communication possible.

KDDI, SUMITOMO, and Myanma Posts & Telecommunications have worked together in an effort to improve telecommunications quality and construct an environment in which many users can comfortably use mobile phone services. We will continue to contribute to the development of the economy and industry in Myanmar, as well as to improving the lives of the people living there, while striving toward improving customer satisfaction.

Speedtest Award 2017