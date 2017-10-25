NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results on Monday, November 6, 2017

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE NPTN), a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in telecom and datacenter applications, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, after market close on Monday, November 6, 2017.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 P.M. ET (1:30 P.M. PT) on Monday, November 6, 2017. Chief Executive Officer, Tim Jenks and Chief Financial Officer, Beth Eby will provide an overview of the results, discuss current business conditions and conduct a question and answer session.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 800-239-9838. For international callers, please dial +1-323-794-2551. The Conference ID number is 9384833. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of NeoPhotonics' website at: http://ir.neophotonics.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=236218&p=irol-calendar.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in telecom and datacenter applications. The Company's products enable cost-effective, high-speed data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth over communications networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2000 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

©2017 NeoPhotonics Corporation. All rights reserved. NeoPhotonics and the red dot logo are trademarks of NeoPhotonics Corporation. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.