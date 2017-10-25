Stephen Spengler, CEO of Intelsat, Appears Before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation to Discuss the Commercial Satellite Services Industry

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE I) ("Intelsat" or the "Company"), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and a leader in integrated satellite communications, announced that Chief Executive Officer Stephen Spengler today appeared before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation (the "Committee"), to deliver prepared remarks and answer questions from Chairman Thune, Ranking Member Nelson and Committee members regarding the commercial satellite industry and next generation services impacting consumers.

Answering questions during a session entitled "The Commercial Satellite Industry: What's Up and What's on the Horizon," Mr. Spengler discussed Intelsat's next-generation satellite technology and the future of the satellite industry. He highlighted the critical role that satellite technology plays in providing disaster relief, rural telecommunications infrastructure, enabling connected cars and broadcast programming to millions of American every day.

In his testimony to the Committee, Mr. Spengler said, "This is an exciting time for the satellite industry. Given the insatiable demand for affordable connectivity, everywhere and at all times, satellite is converging with other telecommunications technologies to build one common telecommunications infrastructure. At a time when access to secure and reliable communications impacts everything from the economy to national security, Intelsat is playing a major role innovating our nation's infrastructure."

Mr. Spengler commented, "We are also very proud to partner with the U.S. military to bring the nation's soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines the critical communications capabilities they need to successfully carry out their mission around the globe and here at home, in the sky, in the sea, and on the ground. Whether it's manned or unmanned aerial vehicles, communications on the move, or social and recreational welfare, Intelsat satellites carry the signal for our military and our troops."

On the topic of Intelsat's innovative initiative to share C-band spectrum, Mr. Spengler said, "We all know that with this ubiquitous connectivity demand comes a relentless demand for access to more spectrum. Spectrum is key to all communication services - satellite included. Intelsat has recently taken a leadership role on an initiative that could bring more reliable and faster broadband services to millions more Americans. In response to a recent FCC proceeding, we have proposed a market-based solution that would pave the way for joint use of C-band radio spectrum. This spectrum is highly prized for both satellite television distribution and 5G wireless services. Adoption of our proposal would provide our broadcast and cable programmer customers, as well as the satellite sector, necessary certainty with respect to continued quality, use of, and investment in this band."

Mr. Spengler's full written testimony submitted to the Committee is available here.

In addition to serving as CEO of Intelsat, Mr. Spengler is a Commissioner of the United Nations Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development.

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

