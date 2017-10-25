Knowles Reports Q3 2017 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for Q4 2017

Knowles Corporation (NYSE KN), a market leader and global supplier of advanced micro acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

"We delivered Q3 revenue that was above the mid point of our guidance range," said Jeffrey Niew, president and CEO of Knowles. "In our Audio segment, sales were up 22% sequentially and came in largely as expected. MEMS microphone revenue was up over 30% from Q2. In the Precision Devices segment, sales grew about 4% sequentially driven by stronger demand for capacitor devices in our defense, medical, and automotive markets.

"We anticipate that the later-than-normal ramp of new handsets at our largest customer that weighed on our Q3 results will also impact Q4. Our share remains strong and we expect that this shift in product cycle timing will drive year-over-year audio growth in Q1 of 2018.

"Our focus and investment in audio input is enabling our broader audio strategy which combines leading edge acoustics with digital signal processing and algorithms to solve our customers' most difficult challenges in the mobile, ear and IoT markets. We remain uniquely positioned across these end markets and well aligned with our customers' roadmaps to deliver best-in-class audio input solutions for their next-generation platforms," continued Niew.

Financial Highlights

The following table highlights the Company's financial performance on both a GAAP and supplemental non-GAAP basis for continuing operations* (in millions except for per share data):

Sequential

Year Ago Period

Change

Change

15%

(13)%

(as % of revenue)

37.2%

37.7%

39.0%

13%

(11)%

(as % of revenue)

38.3%

39.4%

39.4%

NM***

(29)%

108%

In addition to the GAAP results included in this press release, Knowles has presented supplemental non-GAAP gross profit, earnings before interest and income taxes, adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes, non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share, as well as other metrics on a non-GAAP basis that exclude certain amounts that are included in the most directly comparable GAAP measure to facilitate evaluation of Knowles' operating performance. Non-GAAP results are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP information should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release do not have standard meanings and may vary from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Knowles believes that non-GAAP measures are useful as supplements to its GAAP results of operations to evaluate certain aspects of its operations and financial performance, and its management team primarily focuses on non-GAAP items in evaluating Knowles' performance for business planning purposes. Knowles also believes that these measures assist it with comparing its performance between various reporting periods on a consistent basis, as these measures remove from operating results the impact of items that, in Knowles' opinion, do not reflect its core operating performance including, for example, stock-based compensation, certain intangibles amortization expense, fixed asset impairment charges, restructuring, production transfer costs, and other charges which management considers to be outside our core operating results. Knowles believes that its presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful because it provides investors and securities analysts with the same information that Knowles uses internally for purposes of assessing its core operating performance. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Outlook

The following forward looking guidance for the quarter ending December 31, 2017 is on a continuing operations basis:

Q4 2017 GAAP results for continuing operations are expected to include approximately $0.08 per share from a higher effective tax rate, $0.05 per share in stock-based compensation, $0.03 per share in production transfer costs, $0.01 per share in amortization of intangibles, and $0.01 per share in amortization of debt discount. Expected Q4 2017 GAAP results exclude potential restructuring items.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience in smartphones, tablets, and wearables. Knowles is also the leader in acoustics components used in hearing aids and has a strong position in high-end oscillators (timing devices) and capacitors. Knowles' focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, rigorous testing and global scale, enables it to deliver innovative solutions that optimize the user experience. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in 12 countries. For more information, visit knowles.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "budget," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "will," "would," "objective," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The statements in this news release are based on current plans, expectations, forecasts and assumptions involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those outcomes or results that are projected, anticipated or implied in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: MEMS microphone demand from our largest customers, in particular, two large North American OEM customers, a large Korean OEM customer and Chinese OEMs; the success and rate of multi-microphone and smart microphone adoption and market adoption of our "intelligent audio" solutions; the pace and success of achieving the cost savings from our announced restructurings and acquisitions; our ability to slow and offset price erosion in certain of our microphone products; fluctuations in our stock's market price; fluctuations in operating results and cash flows; our ability to prevent or identify quality issues in our products or to promptly remedy any such issues that are identified; the timing of OEM product launches; customer purchasing behavior in light of current and anticipated mobile phone launches; downward pressure on the average selling prices for our products; risks associated with increasing our inventories in advance of anticipated orders by customers; macroeconomic conditions, both in the U.S. and internationally; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to achieve continued reductions in our operating expenses; our ability to qualify our products and facilities with customers; risks and costs inherent in litigation; our ability to obtain, enforce, defend or monetize our intellectual property rights; increases in the costs of critical raw materials and components; availability of raw materials and components; delays in customer product introductions and other related customer challenges that may occur; our ability to successfully consummate acquisitions and divestitures, and our ability to integrate acquisitions following consummation; our obligations and risks under a tax matters agreement that was executed as part of our spin-off from our former parent company; managing new product ramps and introductions for our customers; risks associated with international sales and operations; retaining key personnel; our dependence on a limited number of large customers; our ability to maintain and expand our existing relationships with leading OEMs and to establish relationships with new OEMs in order to maintain and increase our revenue; fluctuations in demand by our telecom and other customers and telecom end markets; increasing competition and new entrants in the market for our products; our ability to develop new or enhanced products or technologies in a timely manner that achieve market acceptance; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble and test our products and sub-components; changes in tax laws or our ability to utilize our tax structure and any net operating losses and other factors that we may not have currently identified or quantified; and other risks, relevant factors and uncertainties identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, subsequent Reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and our other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Knowles disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.