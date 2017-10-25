Alaska Communications to Announce Q3 2017 Financial Results Nov. 8

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ ALSK) will release financial results for the third quarter 2017 before markets open Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss operating results Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 at 3 p.m. EST. The live webcast will include a slide presentation.

Parties in the U.S. and Canada can access the call at 1-800-289-0459 and enter code 471977. All other parties can access the call at 1-323-794-2558 using the same code.

The live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Events Calendar" section of the company's investor website (www.alsk.com). The webcast will be archived for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available two hours after the call and will run until Dec. 8, 2017, at 6 p.m. EST. To hear the replay, parties in the U.S. and Canada can call 1-888-203-1112 and enter code 9115915. All other parties can call 1-719-457-0820 and enter code 9115915.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is a leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data and voice network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit http://www.alaskacommunications.com or http://www.alsk.com.