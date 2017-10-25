Winbond Introduces TrustME Secure Flash Memory Implementing the Trusted Computing Group (TCG) Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE) Architecture

Winbond Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, today announced an expansion of its TrustMETM Secure Flash products portfolio based on the Trusted Computing Group (TCG) Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE) Architecture specification.

As the industry's first Common Criteria EAL5+ certified Secure Flash, and now with the addition of support for the TCG DICE, the TrustME W75F Secure Flash provides designers with secure memory solution for Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, artificial intelligence, and other demanding applications that call for a secure root of trust, privacy, authentication, code and data confidentiality.

The proliferation of Internet-connected clients in consumer and industrial applications increases privacy and security challenges, which can limit the growth of IoT deployments. While the innovation and application of connected things will continue, establishing root of trust and data confidentiality are some of the biggest concerns designers need to consider when developing new connected devices.

TCG DICE Architectures defines new security and privacy technologies applicable to systems and components. The goal is to provide new approaches to enhancing security and privacy with minimal silicon requirements.

"TCG's DICE offers an effective root of trust for IoT and embedded systems that have constraints in footprint, cost and power, while providing key security benefits," said Dennis Mattoon, TCG DICE Architecture group chair and senior software development engineer at Microsoft. "The implementation of DICE by Winbond gives designers an option for including strong trust and security."

"In an increasingly security aware world, we see significant market demand for the robust hardware root of trust which is mandatory for broad and steady adoption of IoT solutions and infrastructures. Winbond TrustME Secure Flash strengthens the robustness of root of trust by securing code and data," said Hung-Wei Chen, marketing director at Winbond. "We look forward to continuing our support for secure memory solutions with our technology and expertise to meet the growing demand for secure and flexible systems in the era of IoT."

Winbond's expansion of TrustME W75F Secure Flash with the TCG DICE enables secure execute-in-place (XIP) to ensure inherent root of trust, create mutual authentication with IoT cloud services and store securely various keys, credentials and certificates. The EAL5+ certified W75F Secure Flash provides protection against physical hacking attacks such as rollback, replay, man-in-the-middle, power analysis and eavesdropping. Compared to conventional flash devices storing encrypted software, the secure XIP functionality of TrustME W75F Secure Flash eliminates the need for software shadowing and decrypting to additional RAM thus achieves higher system level performance.

The TrustME W75F Secure Flash feature:

∙ Common Criteria EAL5+ secure certification

∙ Supports the TCG requirements for a Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE)

∙ Individual device key for binding with master

∙ Bus encryption with a strong, one-time key

∙ Data integrity check

∙ Protection against side-channel attacks (SCA)

∙ Strong tamper-resistance features

∙ Secure execution in place (S-XIP) operation

∙ Single 1.65 to 1.95V supply

∙ 2mA active current, <1μA Power-down

∙ -25°C to +85°C operating range

To meet the growing demand for high-volume embedded solutions, Winbond TrustME memories are manufactured in Winbond's wholly owned and secured 12-inch wafer fabrication facility in Taichung, Taiwan.

The first product in the family, the W75F32 at 32Mb density, is in production and available for samples.

Winbond is demonstrating TrustME W75F Secure Flash at Arm TechCon, Oct 24-26, 2017, in the Santa Clara (Calif.) Convention Center, US.

For specific details and for pricing on these products, please contact Winbond at TrustMe@winbond.com.

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan. Winbond's major products include Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM, and Code Storage Flash Memory with memory business revenues in 2016 over US$1 billion. Winbond has approximately 2,500 employees worldwide, with offices in Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Israel, and the USA. For more information, please visit: www.winbond.com.

TrustME is a registered trademark of Winbond Electronics Corporation. All other product names that appear in this material are for identification purposes only and are acknowledged trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.