AccountabilIT, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Honeywell Aerospace and Uber Executives Elected to Arizona Technology Council Board of Directors

The Arizona Technology Council today announced it has appointed Chuck Vermillion, founder and CEO, AccountabilIT, Greg Kertman, commercial banking professional, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Bob Rasmussen, director of engineering, Honeywell Aerospace, and Chad Fogg, global program manager, Uber, to its board of directors. All four were elected unanimously to serve three year terms at the Council's quarterly board meeting held October 18.

"Chuck, Greg, Bob and Chad are fantastic additions to our board, bringing more than 80 years of combined professional experience," said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council. "They will be an important asset to the Council as we continue to advance our agenda designed to make a positive and lasting impact on the technology industry."

The following resolutions were also announced at the quarterly board of directors meeting:

The Arizona Technology Council's board of directors serve an advisory and fiduciary role by representing the interests of the state's technology industries in the Council's strategic planning and ongoing operations. The current board includes 41 members representing a diverse set of Arizona-based organizations. Fogg, Vermillion, Kertman, and Rasmussen provide a unique perspective on the industry, as well as strong backgrounds in a wide variety of business roles.

Chad Fogg, global program manager, Regulatory Compliance at Uber

Fogg graduated Summa Cum Laude from Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business in 2012 with a B.S. in Management + Entrepreneurship and a Certificate of International Business. Fogg currently serves as a Global Program Manager for Regulatory Compliance at Uber Technologies. Prior to Uber, he began his career as a revenue management analyst for U.S. Airways, where he also assisted with the American Airlines merger.

Chuck Vermillion, founder and CEO, AccountabilIT

Vermillion is the founder and CEO of AccountabilIT, a Scottsdale based provider of transformative information technology services. AccountabilIT provides services internationally from its offices in Scottsdale, Wayne, Pennsylvania, and Gurugram, India. Prior to AccountabilIT, Vermillion was the founder and CEO of OneNeck IT Services, a Scottsdale based managed services provider. Under Vermillion's leadership, OneNeck grew to approximately $50 million in revenue and 250 employees. In July of 2011, Vermillion sold OneNeck to TDS, a Fortune 500 company and parent company of US Cellular, for $95 million.

Greg Kertman, commercial banking professional, Alliance Bank of Arizona

Kertman is a commercial banking professional and relationship manager with 14 years of experience in the Arizona market. He is committed to building long-term relationships with his clients by simplifying and solving complex financial challenges across a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, trade and transportation, healthcare, technology, retail, construction, and professional and business services.

Bob Rasmussen, director of engineering, Honeywell Aerospace

Rasmussen is director of engineering in Honeywell Aerospace's Advanced Technology organization, where he is responsible for technology strategic planning and portfolio management, intellectual property management, university research and the continuous improvement of Advanced Technology's open innovation and competitive intelligence processes. He has been with Honeywell for over 37 years in a variety of technology development, program management and leadership roles.

Companies represented on the Arizona Technology Council board of directors include:

AccountabilIT, Alerion Capital Group, Alliance Bank of Arizona, American Express, APS, Aspect Software, ASU - Office of Knowledge & Enterprise Development, Avnet, AZ Tech Finders, Ballard Spahr, Barrow Neurological Institute, BeyondTrust, Cox Communications, EY, Honeywell Aerospace, Indecomm Global Services, Infusionsoft, Insight Enterprises, Intel, International Research Center, JVP Strategic Consulting, LaneTerralever, MSS Technologies, PADT, PayPal, Phoenix Business Journal, Pinnacle Transplant Technologies, Quarles & Brady, Raytheon Missile Systems, Ryley Carlock & Applewhite, Securaplane Technologies, Solugenix, Symantec, TGen, Uber Technologies, University of Advancing Technology, The University of Arizona - Office for Research, Discovery and Innovation, Viptela, Vonage Business Solutions Group, WebPT and Wells Fargo Bank.

