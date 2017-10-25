Live Video Company TokBox Opens First Office in Brazil

TokBox, the live video, real time communications (RTC) company headquartered in San Francisco, today announced it has opened its first office in Brazil, located on Avenida Paulista in S £o Paulo.

TokBox's growing list of Latin American clients includes: WebMeeting, EducacionIT, Vittude, Ness, WePow, Doc24 and many others. They have leveraged TokBox technology to better provide customer engagement between large pharma representatives and doctors, more meaningful online education experiences, telemedicine and online counseling, remote interviews, and much more.

"Live video in Latin America is growing exponentially, driven in large part by an up-and-coming generation of consumers who rely on video as a means to communicate, often daily," said TokBox CEO Scott Lomond. "WebRTC, which is the technology that allows embedded real-time communications in websites and apps, has also helped power this live video growth and we expect to see continued demand for this platform going forward."

Daniel Barna, Director of Business Development for Latin America, will head the office in SÃ£o Paulo. He said, "One of our recent studies shows how global in nature the use of live video via WebRTC has become on social media and in commercial applications. For example, we have seen over a dozen countries represented in a single video chat. There are clear indicators that WebRTC provides a unique platform to connect people across Latin America, and around the world."

Hamilton Conde, CEO at Brazilian-based TokBox client Atitude Digital Media, adds, "We've no doubt that companies leveraging live video technology will gain competitive advantage, and we've been impressed with TokBox's ability to provide not only a best-in-class platform in OpenTok, but expertise in how to deploy embedded live video in our applications. They will be a welcome addition to the local tech community in SÃ£o Paulo."

TokBox is also expanding its partners in the region; for example, 2Mundos, a company specialized in the development of games, apps, and digital platforms recently signed a partnership agreement with TokBox. According to MaurÃ­cio Piacentini, CTO at 2Mundos, "TokBox's live video resources, technical and marketing support have been instrumental in building a superior user experience and winning important accounts."

TokBox is sponsoring and exhibiting at the CASE conference in SÃ£o Paulo, the largest event for Latin American startups, being held at the PRO MAGNO Event Center on October 26-27. For more information on TokBox, visit www.tokbox.com.

About TokBox

TokBox, a TelefÃ³nica company, develops and operates the OpenTok Platform, making it fast and easy to add live video communications into online and mobile websites, apps and services. The scalable, customizable platform gives users the creative freedom to develop any video interaction, from one-to-one chats to large-scale broadcasts.

The first platform to incorporate support for WebRTC, OpenTok caters to enterprises, entrepreneurs and developers with powerful APIs and a global cloud infrastructure. OpenTok has been used to stream WebRTC live video in over 36,000 applications since 2013. Companies including Major League Baseball, Houseparty, Live.ly, Esurance, Royal Bank of Scotland, Valspar, Chegg, and Double Robotics. www.tokbox.com