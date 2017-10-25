Dove Channel Expands to Google’s Android TV Platform

Cinedigm Corp's (NASDAQ CIDM) today announcedÂ that Dove Channel, the premiere streaming service for safe family entertainment,Â is now available on Android TV. The launch expands Dove's presence on Android TV's fast growing ecosystem of connected televisions and set top boxes, with an estimated install base of over 28 million devices.

The launch brings the Dove Channel to connected televisions including Sharp's AQUOSâ„¢, Sony BRAVIAâ„¢ and Phillips brand connected devices. Additional television manufacturers include Arcelik, Vestel, RCA, Hisense, TCL and Bang & Olufsen. Dove will also be available on a fast-growing ecosystem of Android TV set top boxes including Xiaomi's Mi Box, Nvidia Shield, the Razer Forge, and over 40 others.

As part of this launch, the Dove Channel app has been optimized for the Android TV platform with a fresh new design featuring anÂ improved user interface especially designed for big screen usage.Â Moreover, the app allows subscribers to sync their account and streamÂ movies acrossÂ Dove Channel's entire ecosystem of supported devices including Android tablets, smartphones, set-top boxes and more.

Dove Channel serves the faith and family audience, offering a wide variety of content from meaningfulÂ mainstream movies, independent films and documentaries, to heartwarming TV series and children'sÂ programs. The specialized streaming service offers families a safe entertainment choice utilizing The DoveÂ Foundationâ„¢ rating system to ensure appropriate programming for various age groups.

"We are thrilled to be launching Dove Channel on the Android TV platform," said Erick Opeka, EVP of Digital Networks at Cinedigm. "Not only do we dramatically expand our footprint of living room-enabled devices, we also gain an additional path to expand globally and add a wide array of great new features like voice search and integration with Google Assistant in future updates."

The Android TV launch follows several significant distribution deals Cinedigm has recently announced, including its channels being added to Amazon's Fire, Apple TV and Google's Chromecast platform. This launch is part of Cinedigm's long-term strategic plan to significantly ramp-up the availability of its fast-growing OTT services. These latest developments will expand the reach of Cinedigm channels to more than 80 million customers across North America.

The Dove Channel app can be found and downloaded from the Google Play Store, which lives on the home screen of the Android TV.Â Dove Channel's subscription-based offering is $4.99 per month, and viewers can subscribe within the app.

For more information on Dove Channel, please visitÂ www.dovechannel.com.

ABOUT DOVE CHANNEL:

Dove Channel was developed in response to caring consumers who want to make informed choices when selecting entertainment. New streaming technologies make it challenging to locate films that do not offend your sensitivities or violate your values. Dove Channel provides a safe walled garden with hundreds of movies and TV series that reflect the time-honored standards of The Dove Foundationâ„¢, known for its trusted Faith & Family Dove Seals of Approval. As a member, consumers take advantage of our unique Customization Tool which gives you complete control by selecting the type of entertainment that exactly fits your tastes and personal preferences. www.DoveChannel.com

ABOUT CINEDIGM (NASDAQ: CIDM)

Cinedigm powers custom content solutions to the world's largest retail, media and technology companies. We provide premium feature films and series to digital platforms including iTunes, Netflix, and Amazon, cable and satellite providers including Comcast, Dish Network and DirecTV, and major retailers including Walmart and Target. Leveraging Cinedigm's unique capabilities, content and technology, the Company has emerged as a leader in the fast-growing over-the-top channel business, with four channels under management that reach hundreds of millions of devices while also providing premium content and service expertise to the entire OTT ecosystem.

Cinedigmâ„¢ and Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corpâ„¢ are trademarks of Cinedigm Corp. www.cinedigm.com. [CIDM-G]

