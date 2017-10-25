India Telecom Tower Power Systems Market 2017-2023 - Research and Markets

The "India Telecom Tower Power Systems Market (2017 2023) Forecast by Types, Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering

India Telecom Tower Power Systems is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2017-2023

Telecom tower power systems are used to provide power backup in case of power interruptions. Diesel gensets, lead acid batteries and solar power systems are the most common types of power equipment deployed in telecom towers. Increasing number of mobile subscribers in India and adoption of advance network technologies such as 3G and 4G are the major factors for the growth of new telecom towers by 2023. Replacement of power systems is further driving the market ahead.

Improvement in electricity supply rate in India especially in rural areas and increasing environmental concerns due to excess usage of diesel gensets in telecom towers is encouraging telecom companies to cut carbon footprints and switch to more environment friendly power solutions such as batteries and solar power systems.

Tier 2 and tier 3 cities would experience highest growth due to growing subscriber base and increasing internet penetration. Power systems installed in unreliable grid sites accounts for maximum revenue share followed by reliable grid sites due to improvement in power supply position. Advance technology such as lithium ion batteries would also witness growth in coming years.

The report thoroughly covers the India telecom tower power systems market by types, by grid type and by regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

