GE Appliances Bolsters Connected Appliances Support Services

Owners don't have to be tech savvy to enjoy the benefits of GE Appliances' intuitive connected technologies. But owners will have questions and they probably won't pop up during normal business hours. To better assist our owners, GE Appliances is now offering extended service hours and timely access to phone and online assistance through its Connected Support, powered by PlumChoiceÂ , a leading provider of specialized technical support services.

"Time is precious for our owners, and they shouldn't have to wait to get the support they need to get the most out of their connected appliances," said Shawn Stover, GM - Cross Product, Parts and Connected Home, GE Appliances. "Connected Support, powered by PlumChoice, provides them access to a real human with expertise in everything from minor connectivity issues to complex connections between multiple devices. It's all part of our commitment to put owners at the center of everything we do."

Today's consumers are more aware of connected technologies and look for ways to incorporate them into their lives. They have high expectations and demands for seamless product integrations, and expect brands to not only deliver high-quality products, but also require them to be backed up with exceptional support and service.

GE Appliances' Connected Support is available online and by phone Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. EST and Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST, even on major U.S. holidays. To contact Connected Support, owners can call 1-800-220-6899 or 1-800-GECARES, or email connected@help.geappliances.com. GE Appliances also plans to offer real-time webchat support as part of a future service expansion. For more information on GE Appliances' connected leadership, visit www.geappliances.com/connect.

About GE Appliances WiFi-Connected Technology

GE Appliances, a Haier company, a leader in WiFi-connected appliance technology, makes owners' lives easier while improving their daily routines. With its connected suite of GE Appliances, owners can monitor and maintain their home from virtually anywhere. From the kitchen to the laundry room, connected products work with Amazon Alexa, Dash Replenishment, Nest Labs, Drop, IFTTT and now Google Assistant-allowing owners to stay on top of their appliances from near or far using their voice or a mobile device. Connected appliances also are updated remotely with new capabilities and can assess their own performance, allowing for unparalleled service. To learn more, visit http://www.geappliances.com/ge/connected-appliances/.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances, a Haier company, makes moments that matter for our owners through our passion for making great appliances and providing unparalleled services. Owners have more choices than ever before under the Hotpoint, GEÂ®, Haier, GE CafÃ©â„¢, GE Profileâ„¢ and MonogramÂ® brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information visit www.geappliances.com/our-company.