Selectron Technologies, Inc. Partners with PCI Security Standards Council to Improve Payment Data Security Worldwide

Selectron Technologies, a leading provider of interactive solutions for local government agencies and utilities, has joined the PCI Security Standards Council as a Participating Organization. Selectron Technologies will work with the Council to improve payment data security through ongoing development of PCI Security Standards, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), PIN Transaction Security (PTS), and the Payment Application Data Security Standard (PA DSS).

PCI Security Standards require merchants and service providers that store, process or transmit customer payment card data to adhere to information security controls and processes ensuring data protection as a business-as-usual security posture. "By becoming a Participating Organization, Selectron Technologies demonstrates they are active in mitigating threats and improving security of the payment chain by driving security standards to higher levels of adoption and strength," said Mauro Lance, Chief Operating Officer of the PCI Security Standards Council.

As a Participating Organization, Selectron Technologies adds its voice to standards setting processes and can recommend new initiatives for consideration, while engaging a community of over 800 organizations united to improve payment security worldwide.

"Serving the public sector for 25 years, we understand the unique challenges facing government agencies. Becoming a Participating Organization is the culmination of our investment to provide the most trusted solutions in the industry."

Todd Johnston, CEO/President Selectron Technologies

"We've developed our suite of solutions and architected our data center environment based on evolving industry payment standards. Participating in shaping these standards speaks to both our capabilities and our ongoing commitment to payment security."

Dan Porter, EVP Operations Selectron Technologies

About the PCI Security Standards Council

Founded in 2006, the PCI Security Standards Council is a global forum responsible for the development, management, education, and awareness of the PCI Data Security Standard and other standards that increases payment data security.

Learn more at www.pcisecuritystandards.org.

About Selectron Technologies

Selectron forms vital partnerships with local agencies and utilities to develop the highest quality interactive voice, web, and mobile solutions. Our trusted solutions allow local government to reduce costs, better manage staff workloads, and improve services to citizens.

Learn more at www.SelectronTechnologies.com.