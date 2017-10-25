Wireless Innovation Forum Announces Rebranding of Committee to Reach Beyond Traditional Defense Industry Vendors and Tools Suppliers

The Wireless Innovation Forum, a non profit international industry association dedicated to diving the future of radio communications and systems worldwide, announced today at Milcom in Baltimore, Maryland, the rebranding of its Coordinating Committee on International Software Communications Architecture Standards to the Software Defined Systems (SDS) Committee.

This new brand remains in alignment with the Forum's mission statement to address "essential and mission critical communications" while at the same time allowing the continued development of relevant standards (SCA and others) to the existing tactical radio communications market. This newly rebranded committee is dedicated to overseeing the international evolution and adoption of standards that facilitate portability, interoperability and configurability of software and hardware components used in essential and mission critical wireless systems.

"The Forum has a long history of successfully forming and operating international multi-stakeholder groups and organizations such as the Software Defined Systems Committee. Our involvement has more than exceeded our expectations in terms of return on investment for the community they serve and our members," said Bruce Oberlies of Motorola Solutions and Chair of the Forum.

In 2015, the Steering Group of what was the CC SCA published its own strategic plan outlining the vision and direction for the committee through 2019. The strategies defined in the plan were intended to broaden the appeal of the Committee beyond traditional defense industry vendors and tools suppliers. In doing so, it was clear to the Steering Group that the current name of the committee would become an impediment to success, and so the Committee rebranded itself as the Software Defined Systems Committee (SDS).

Building on the previous committee's work in the formation of the successful SCA 4.1, the SDS focuses on projects in standards creation for software architectures, application programming interfaces, test and certification. Current projects of SDS include SCA 4.1 Applications Verification, Transceiver Next and Energy Management API.

In the more than 20 years since its inception, Forum members have accomplished a substantial body of work in essential and mission critical communications, as demonstrated in its Standards Library (http://www.wirelessinnovation.org/reports-recommendations-and-specifications). To join the Forum and contribute in one of its several committees and groups, visit http://www.wirelessinnovation.org/member_benefits or contact Forum CEO Lee Pucker at Lee.Pucker@WirelessInnovation.org.

