Boost Mobile Offers Unsurpassed Value in Family Plans – Five Lines with Unlimited Gigs for $100 a Month and Free Phones

For a limited time, starting Friday, Oct. 27, Boost Mobile is offering its best family plan ever of five lines with unlimited gigs for $100 a month to consumers who make the switch, taxes and fees included.1

"Five lines for $100 a month offers incredible value," said Angela Rittgers, chief marketing officer, Boost Mobile. "Each line includes unlimited talk, text and unlimited gigs of high-speed LTE data. And to add even more value we are giving free phones for everyone who makes the switch. This is one more way Boost continues its commitment to provide customers affordably priced unlimited plans on the fast and reliable Sprint LTE Network."

Boost Mobile is offering free phones for families who make the switch. Boost makes it easy - head into a local Boost Mobile store, switch to the five lines for $100 promotion, and choose from a diverse selection of free phones, including the Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge, LG Tribute HD and Motorola moto e.2

Announced last month, taxes and fees are included in the total plan price of service for new and existing customers. Each line in the five lines for $100 a month promotion includes unlimited talk, text and optimized streaming videos, gaming and music with unlimited 4G LTE data for most everything else.

About Boost Mobile

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network, Boost Mobile offers customers the best unlimited plans with no annual service contacts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

1 Offer expires 11/30/17. Req. at least one line to port in from a non-Sprint related carrier & all other lines to be port ins or new lines; existing customers not eligible. Primary line is $100/mo., lines 2 to 5 are $0/mo.. Each line includes unlimited domestic talk (w/50 domestic roaming mins on select devices), text and mobile optimized streaming data with video at up to 480p+ resolution, music at up to 500Kbps, and gaming at up to 2Mbps. Data deprioritization applies during congestion and 411 Directory assistance calls (interactive voice services only). Int'l services extra. Taxes: The total sales price includes the charge for (1) services and (2) taxes and fees. Data Terms: Unlimited voice and data services are on-network only. Unlimited 4G LTE data where available. Quality of Service Practices (QoS): Unlimited customers who use more than 23GB of data during a billing cycle will be de-prioritized during times and places where the Sprint network is constrained. See sprint.com/network or management for details. Other terms: Boost has no annual svc. contracts; svc. is subject to terms & conditions. Offers/coverage not avail. everywhere or for all phones/networks. Boost reserves the right to change or cancel offer at any time. Sprint 4G LTE network reaches over 290 million people. Prohibited network use rules & other restrictions apply. See boostmobile.com or in-store materials for details. ©2017 Boost Worldwide, Inc. All rights reserved.

2 Free phone offer ends 11/2/17. Requires port-in & activation on $50 plan or higher. Limited to select markets/retailers & models, while supplies last. Limit one (1) device per line. Coverage & offers not available everywhere & subject to change. Restrictions apply. See participating dealer for details.