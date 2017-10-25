Sprint Reports Highest Retail Phone Net Additions in More Than Two Years with Fiscal 2017 Second Quarter Results

Sprint Corporation (NYSE S) today reported operating results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017, including its highest share of postpaid phone gross additions in company history and its third consecutive quarter of net additions in both postpaid phones and prepaid with 279,000 and 95,000 net additions, respectively. The company also reported operating income of $601 million and its highest fiscal second quarter adjusted EBITDA in 10 years at $2.7 billion.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $2 billion improved by $251 million year-over-year, bringing the year-to-date total to $3.2 billion, an improvement of $1 billion compared to a year ago. Adjusted free cash flow* was $420 million in the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to more than $650 million. The company now expects adjusted free cash flow* for fiscal year 2017 to be around break-even.

"Sprint was able to deliver net additions in both its postpaid phone and prepaid business for the third consecutive quarter," said Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure. "I'm even more proud that the team was able to deliver this customer growth while continuing to attack the cost structure, improve the network, and maintain positive adjusted free cash flow*."

Highest Retail Phone Net Additions in More Than Two Years

Sprint's execution in both its postpaid and prepaid business resulted in the highest retail phone net additions in more than two years. The company continued to add postpaid phone customers with 279,000 net additions in the quarter, its ninth consecutive quarter of net additions. Postpaid phone gross additions grew 10 percent year-over-year, including 30 percent year-over-year growth in digital channels, and Sprint's share of postpaid phone gross additions was the highest in company history.

The recent turnaround of the prepaid business resulted in 95,000 net additions in the quarter, its third consecutive quarter of net additions and a 544,000 improvement compared to the prior year. Prepaid gross additions grew year-over-year for the first time in two years, and prepaid churn improved year-over-year for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Total company net additions were 378,000 in the quarter, including postpaid net additions of 168,000, prepaid net additions of 95,000, and wholesale and affiliate net additions of 115,000.

Cost Reduction Program Contributes to Improved Profitability

Sprint continued to make progress on its multiyear plan to transform the way it does business and improve its cost structure. The company delivered nearly $400 million of combined year-over-year reductions in cost of services and SG&A expenses in the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total reduction to more than $750 million, primarily driven by changes to the device insurance program. Lower network and customer care expenses also contributed to the year-to-date reduction.

Sprint continues to expect $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion of year-over-year net reductions in cost of services and SG&A expenses in fiscal year 2017. Although the gross reductions are expected to be higher, the company plans to reinvest some of the savings into future growth initiatives.

The cost reduction program has contributed to improved profitability, as the company has now reported seven consecutive quarters of operating income and $158 million of net income year-to-date.

Operating income and net loss in the quarter were negatively impacted by $34 million of hurricane-related charges and future quarters may be impacted by additional charges.

The company also reported the following financial results:

Sprint Magic Box Contributes to Network Speed Improvements

Sprint is unlocking the value of the largest spectrum holdings in the U.S. by densifying and optimizing its network. The company has already deployed tens of thousands of small cell solutions, including the Sprint Magic Box, which recently won the 2017 Mobile Breakthrough Award for Small Cell Technology Innovation of the Year. As the world's first all-wireless small cell, Sprint Magic Box improves data coverage and increases download and upload speeds on average by 200 percent.1

Sprint's extended network toolbox is improving the experience for customers across the country. Based on Ookla's Speedtest Intelligence data, Sprint is the most improved network with national average download speeds up 33 percent year-over-year.2 And in more than 25 of 99 top markets, the company's average download speeds increased anywhere from 40 percent to more than 100 percent, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Houston.3

Fiscal Year 2017 Outlook

Additional Information

(b) Postpaid ABPA* is calculated by dividing service revenue earned from connections plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as, operating lease revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of accounts during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented.

(c) Postpaid phone ABPU* is calculated by dividing postpaid phone service revenue earned from postpaid phone connections plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as, operating lease revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid phone connections during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented.

(d) As part of the Shentel transaction, 186,000 and 92,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates, of which 18,000 prepaid subscribers were subsequently excluded from our customer base as a result of the Lifeline regulatory change as noted in (f) below. An additional 270,000 of nTelos' subscribers are now part of our affiliate relationship with Shentel and were reported in wholesale and affiliate subscribers beginning with the quarter ended June 30, 2016. In addition, during the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 17,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates as a result of a the transfer of additional subscribers to Shentel.

(e) During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 2,000 Wi-Fi connections were adjusted from the postpaid subscriber base.

(f) Sprint is no longer reporting Lifeline subscribers due to recent regulatory changes resulting in tighter program restrictions. We have excluded them from our customer base for all periods presented, including our Assurance Wireless prepaid brand and subscribers through our wholesale MVNO's.

ISSUER

The impact to EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA* resulting from the sale of devices under our installment billing program is generally neutral except for the impact from the time value of money element related to the imputed interest on the installment receivable.

*FINANCIAL MEASURES

Sprint provides financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and adjusted GAAP (non-GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures reflect industry conventions, or standard measures of liquidity, profitability or performance commonly used by the investment community for comparability purposes. These measurements should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have defined below each of the non-GAAP measures we use, but these measures may not be synonymous to similar measurement terms used by other companies.

Sprint provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures in its financial reporting. Because Sprint does not predict special items that might occur in the future, and our forecasts are developed at a level of detail different than that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures, Sprint does not provide reconciliations to GAAP of its forward-looking financial measures.

The measures used in this release include the following:

EBITDA is operating income/(loss) before depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding severance, exit costs, and other special items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by non-equipment net operating revenues for Wireless and Adjusted EBITDA divided by net operating revenues for Wireline. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors because they are an indicator of the strength and performance of our ongoing business operations. While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, these expenses primarily represent non-cash current period costs associated with the use of long-lived tangible and definite-lived intangible assets. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are calculations commonly used as a basis for investors, analysts and credit rating agencies to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of companies within the telecommunications industry.

Postpaid ABPA is average billings per account and calculated by dividing postpaid service revenue earned from postpaid customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as, operating lease revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid accounts during the period. We believe that ABPA provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management to evaluate average postpaid customer billings per account as it approximates the expected cash collections, including billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as, operating lease revenue, per postpaid account each month.

Postpaid Phone ABPU is average billings per postpaid phone user and calculated by dividing service revenue earned from postpaid phone customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as, operating lease revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid phone connections during the period. We believe that ABPU provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management to evaluate average postpaid phone customer billings as it approximates the expected cash collections, including billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as, operating lease revenue, per postpaid phone user each month.

Free Cash Flow is the cash provided by operating activities less the cash used in investing activities other than short-term investments, including changes in restricted cash, if any, and excluding the sale-leaseback of devices and equity method investments. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is Free Cash Flow plus the proceeds from device financings and sales of receivables, net of repayments. We believe that Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors, analysts and our management about the cash generated by our core operations and net proceeds obtained to fund certain leased devices, respectively, after interest and dividends, if any, and our ability to fund scheduled debt maturities and other financing activities, including discretionary refinancing and retirement of debt and purchase or sale of investments.

Net Debt is consolidated debt, including current maturities, less cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and, if any, restricted cash. We believe that Net Debt provides useful information to investors, analysts and credit rating agencies about the capacity of the company to reduce the debt load and improve its capital structure.

SAFE HARBOR

About Sprint:

