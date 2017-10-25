Molex Announces Grand Opening of Silicon Valley Technology Center

Molex, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, has announced the official opening of a new technology center located in Fremont, California. The dedication ceremony, held on October 24, 2017, was attended by Molex employees, the Molex Board of Directors and global leadership team, and local and regional dignitaries.

"The new technology center will enable us to better serve our growing customer base and co-developers in the region, empower closer collaboration, and provide important access to a leading center of investment and innovation," according to Martin Slark, chief executive officer, Molex.

Completion of the new building represents a significant investment by Molex to expand support for customers in the Silicon Valley. One of the largest San Francisco Bay area cities, Fremont boasts a vibrant backdrop and expanding area for technology innovators and industry leading companies.

"We extend an enthusiastic welcome to Molex and applaud the investments industry leaders are making in building the infrastructure and future of our city. Through the development of exciting technologies and collaborative initiatives they stand to make a positive and lasting impact regionally and beyond," said Fremont Mayor Lily Mei.

The technology center is one of the main innovation hubs for Molex Optical Solutions business and home to sales and customer development teams serving all of Molex customers in the region. Joining these groups are design and application development teams from many other technology businesses, enabling Molex to more rapidly provide solutions for a wide variety of platforms including data centers, telecommunications, and enterprise networks. The new technology center expands the scope and breadth of Molex design resources for Silicon Valley developers of medical devices, autonomous vehicles and other transportation technologies, as well as innovators in industrial automation.

Designed for Innovation and Collaboration

In designing the Silicon Valley technology center, Molex sought to showcase modern technologies and collaboration spaces designed to accelerate the development of solutions for customers.

The 108,000-sq. ft. building features over 50 miles of Molex Optical and Copper Cable Assembly Solutions, patch panels, adapter panels, modular office electronics and wire management tools. Advanced building capabilities include an intelligent, low-voltage Molex Transcend Network Connected Lighting System using a Power over Ethernet (PoE) LED lighting network to enable energy savings through sensor feedback.

Molex also sourced high performance building products from other subsidiaries of its parent company, Koch Industries. These included over 100,000-sq. ft. of Guardian Glass and glazing, over 9,000 linear feet of interior Georgia-Pacific Gypsum wallboard, exterior Dens-Glas and a full range of facilities products including restroom and fitness center accessories, paper and tissue dispensers.

Slark concludes: "Our goal was to create a productive and inspiring space. By reflecting the rapidly changing way that talented people train, work and collaborate, together we can create more value for customers. The Molex technology center provides exceptional space and amenities that highlight what's possible-and connect people to that larger vision."

About Molex:

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, automotive and commercial vehicle. For more information, please visit www.molex.com.

Molex Resources:

Molex is a registered trademark of Molex, LLC in the United States of America and may be registered in other countries; all other trademarks listed herein belong to their respective owners.