iQor Named a Finalist for Multiple 2017 Engage Awards

iQor, a global managed services provider embedded in the flow between product, people and services, is proud to announce our selection as a finalist in theÂ 'Best Employee Reward and Recognition' and 'Best Use of Training'Â categories for the Engage Awards 2017 the only customer and employee engagement industry awards in the UK.

"We are honored to be nominated as a finalist in multiple categories, reinforcing our constant dedication to supporting and recognizing our employees," said Hartmut Liebel, President & CEO of iQor. "The recognition from Engage Business Media and the award judges is further confirmation of iQor's unparalleled commitment to providing employees with the tools necessary for the continued delivery of customer excellence and engagement."

The Engage Awards, organized by Engage Business Media, encompass all areas of excellence within customer and employee engagement, with the finalists across the 14 awards categories spanning every single industry sector. Understanding the critical role played by employee engagement to business performance and profitability, Engage Business Media is recognizing organizations mastering this crucial process across the globe. With the aim to highlight best practices of employee engagement, the highly esteemed award program is connecting a community of leaders to devise and implement winning employee engagement strategies.

The finalists were selected from a large group of highly regarded entries, based off the following core competencies with each category:

Best Employee Reward and Recognition: This award recognizes the organization that has introduced an effective, sustainable and successful reward recognition strategy into the organization for the benefit of its people and their working lives. As a finalist, iQor demonstrated a measurable implementation and has made a positive contribution to the performance and productivity of the organization.

The Best Use of Training: This award distinguishes the organization that can best demonstrate how they have used training to help make advances in the field of employee engagement. Being selected a finalist, iQor's training program is proven sustainable and measurable, establishing a positive contribution to the productivity of the organization.

This year's winners will be announced during a ceremony at the Westminster Park Plaza Hotel on Monday, November 13. The ceremony will be attended by hundreds of customer and employee engagement professionals, and will be hosted by the UK's most successful and instantly recognizable comedian Jo Caulfield, nominated the Funniest Woman (LAFTA Awards) and the Best Female Stand-Up (Chortle Awards).

"iQor's innovation and success is born from engaged and appropriately trained employees; as such, continued investment in our workforce will always be a top priority," said Liebel.

About Engage Awards/Engage Business Media

The Engage Awards showcase organizational excellence and also recognize individuals who have accomplished significant achievements within the customer and employee engagement market.

About iQor

iQor is the only global managed services provider embedded in the flow between product, people, and services, from point of customer acquisition to sustainable recycling. With 40,000 employees in 18 countries, we partner with many of the world's best-known brands to deliver aftermarket product and customer support solutions that span the consumer value chain, from customer care and receivables management to product diagnostics and repair services. Our award-winning technology, logistics, and analytics platforms enable us to measure, monitor, and analyze brand interactions, improve business processes, and find operational efficiencies that lead to superior outcomes for our partners across the customer and product life cycles. For more information, please visit us at www.iqor.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/iqor.