GTT Announces Earnings Call for Third Quarter 2017

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE GTT), the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today it plans to release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, on Thursday, November 2, 2017. In conjunction with the release, GTT has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the internet that day, at 10 00 a.m. Eastern Time.

What:

GTT's Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Thursday, November 2, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Where:

Via phone by dialing +1 844-875-6916 or +1 412-317-6714 and asking for the GTT call or via webcast.

To preregister, go to DiamondPassLink. Callers who preregister will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may preregister at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for one week and may be accessed by calling +1 877-344-7529 or +1 412-317-0088 and using the passcode 10112898. The webcast will be archived in the investor relations section of the company's website.

About GTT

GTT provides multinationals with a better way to reach the cloud through its suite of cloud networking services, including optical transport, wide-area networking, internet, managed services, voice and video services. The company's Tier 1 IP network, ranked in the top five worldwide, connects clients to any location in the world and any application in the cloud. GTT delivers an outstanding client experience by living its core values of simplicity, speed and agility. For more information on how GTT is redefining global communications, please visit www.gtt.net.