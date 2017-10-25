Coriant Extends Collaboration with Telefónica Colombia to Enhance Network Infrastructure with Data Center Interconnect Solution

Coriant, a global supplier of SDN enabled end to end packet optical networking and DCI solutions, today announced it has extended its long standing network technology collaboration with Telef nica Colombia with the introduction of the Coriant Groove G30 muxponder platform. The compact 1RU Data Center Interconnect (DCI) solution enables Telef nica Colombia to cost efficiently deliver high performance 100G interconnect solutions to large enterprises and web scale Internet operators, while building upon a scalable and efficient end to end packet optical network powered by Coriant technology.

"Our best-in-class packet optical transport infrastructure enables Telefónica Colombia to quickly and cost-efficiently meet the service requirements of our end-user customers," said Hernán Felipe Cucalón Merchán, Director de Redes, Telefónica Colombia. "Coriant has played an important role in the evolution of our network since 2006 with proven technology innovation backed by an unwavering commitment to service and support, including a strong local team with technical expertise."

In addition to the recent deployment of the Groove G30 platform, the Coriant metro to long haul packet optical transport solution for Telefónica Colombia includes the latest features of the Coriant® hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform and the Coriant® mTera® Universal Transport Platform. The tightly integrated solution helps Telefónica Colombia maximize utilization of deployed network resources to reduce CapEx, while accelerating service provisioning and reducing OpEx with end-to-end service management enabled by the Coriant® Transport Network Management System (TNMS).

"We are pleased to support one of the most technically advanced networks in the region that is optimized to serve the needs of Telefónica Columbia's customers today and into the future," said Uwe Fischer, Executive Vice President, R&D and PLM, and Chief Technology Officer, Coriant. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with new advances in flexible, scalable, and programmable packet optical networking."

