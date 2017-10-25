nbn and ADTRAN to Deliver Ultra-Fast Broadband Speeds across Australia

ADTRANÂ , Inc., (NASDAQ ADTN), a leading provider of next generation open networking solutions, today announced it is working with nbn to advance high speed broadband access to the citizens of Australia. The next generation broadband technology, Gfast, will be launched on the nbn broadband access network in 2018, allowing the operator to deliver ultra fast speeds over copper lines.

"Using Gfast means we will be able to deliver ultra-fast internet capability to our Fibre-to-the-Curb (FTTC) and Fibre-to-the-Building (FTTB) customers, giving them access to transformative, ultra-fast services more rapidly and cost-effectively than over a Fibre-to-the-Premises connection," said JB Rousselot, chief strategy officer at nbn.

nbn trialed Gfast technology in October 2015, achieving speeds of 600Mbps on a 20 year-old stretch of 100 metre copper cabling, and will conduct further testing before its 2018 launch. In bringing ADTRAN Gfast solutions into nbn's Multi Technology Mix (MTM), the operator will be able to deliver ultra-fast speeds on its FTTB and FTTC networks.

"nbn is advancing the rapid deployment of sustainable ultra-fast and Gigabit broadband services in Australia. In applying Gfast, it is ensuring its users will more quickly realize the benefit of these services without sole dependence on FTTP," said Jay Wilson, senior vice president, technology and strategy at ADTRAN. "Since demonstrating the industry's first fully sealed FTTdp solution in early 2010, ADTRAN Gfast solutions now support open SDN principles ensuring rapid plug and play deployment capability within multi-vendor networks."

In addition to being the world's most trialed, ADTRAN Gfast solutions have been selected for deployment by the some of the world's top internet service providers in five (5) commercial nationwide rollouts across four (4) continents and numerous regional deployments.

About nbn nbn is building a new and upgraded, fast wholesale broadband network to enable communities across Australia to access fast broadband from their retail service provider. Our goal is to connect eight million homes and businesses by 2020. The rollout of the nbnâ„¢ access network sets the scene for the biggest transformation to Australia's telecommunications industry involving retail service provider network upgrades and the establishment of a network of networks to bring fast broadband to all Australians.

About ADTRAN ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of networking and communications equipment. ADTRAN's products enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a variety of network infrastructures. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations, and millions of individual users worldwide. For more information, please visit www.adtran.com.