TWG and Wizeline Improve the Customer Experience with Artificial Intelligence

Today, TWG and Wizeline announced their partnership to create a unique customer experience with an artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot solution, providing 24 7 troubleshooting.

"We are driving to improve the customer experience. A virtual assistant enables us to have an individual interaction with our customer," said Patrick Mazzariol, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of TWG. "We provide world-class gear boxes and electronic monitoring systems. We are a global company, with over one million installed base. We are able to provide real-time assistance with every end-user which is critical."

Powered by machine learning and natural language processing technology, Wizeline's new solution enabled TWG to quickly develop and deliver a custom AI-powered chatbot on the company website. "Artificial intelligence is already enabling businesses to provide superior brand interactions," said Dr. Matt Pasienski, Vice President of Data and International Operations at Wizeline. "We are excited to partner with TWG and support their clients to improve speed and flexibility in their business and operations."

This collaboration will benefit our current and future TWG customers, who will see impactful improvements in technical support. "The advance of AI is leading us to rethink fundamental economic relationships and how value is created," said Jim Zoretich, President of TWG. "TWG is an operating company of Dover Corporation. An intense focus on the customer, combined with the leverage and discipline of Dover, drives the continued success of our businesses. Our values are expressed in our work and embodied through our actions as we strive to win through customers."

About Dover

Dover Corporation is diversified global manufacturer with annual revenues exceeding $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems and support services through four major operating segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 29,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible.

To learn more about Dover, visit: http://www.dovercorporation.com/

To learn more about TWG, visit: http://www.dovertwg.com/

About Wizeline

Wizeline is an intelligent software and technology services company that delivers innovative digital products and engaging customer experiences to global brands like Dow Jones and GSK Pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in San Francisco, Wizeline is committed to collaboration without borders. Wizeline brings the best of Silicon Valley to spur the growth of new tech hubs, particularly in Guadalajara and Mexico City, as well as Ho Chi Minh City, where the company also has offices.

To learn more about Wizeline, visit: http://www.wizeline.com/