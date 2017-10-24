Ambry Genetics Advances Patient Care through Telemedicine Genetic Counseling Services & PWNHealth Partnership

Ambry Genetics (Ambry), a leading clinical genetics testing lab, announced today that they would be collaborating with PWNHealth to offer telemedicine genetic counseling as part of Ambry's commitment to improve access to patient care.

Due to the rapid growth of genetic testing, the need for telemedicine genetic counseling services is expanding. PWNHealth provides these services through phone or video conferencing, thereby facilitating timely and convenient access to experienced genetic counselors.

Ambry employs more than 100 genetic counselors and has been providing physician support for nearly 20 years, as part of their hereditary genetic testing portfolio of services. A genetic counselor plays a key role to help determine test appropriateness and results interpretation for healthcare providers and to their patients. Because certain payors require upfront genetic counseling services through an independent third party provider, PWNHealth can help patients understand risks and identify appropriate genetic testing options.

"We are very excited to partner with PWNHealth. Their genetic counseling service augments our comprehensive product portfolio nicely and gives clinicians a much-needed hand to identify hereditary risk in under-served patients and help guide their medical care," stated Brigette Tippin Davis, Ph.D., FACMG, Amby's Vice President of Research & Development.

About Ambry

Since 1999, Ambry's mission has remained focused on understanding disease so cures can come faster. Today, Ambry remains unwavering in its commitment to being tough, innovative, committed to quality and, most of all, focused to do what is right for patient care. For more information on Ambry's full suite of genetic testing, and research projects, please visit: http://www.ambrygen.com.

About PWNHealth

PWNHealth is a virtual care company that enables access to diagnostic testing, treatment and professional guidance that empowers individuals to improve their health. Using our physicians and genetic counselors, robust technology platform and patient services center we provide services nationwide to a broad range of health industry customers. PWN was formed with private equity backing through the acquisition of Medivo's Clinical Services Division and Bind Health. For more information, please visit www.pwnhealth.com.