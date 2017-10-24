Ubiquiti Networks to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Results on November 9th, 2017

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq UBNT) will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 before U.S. markets open on Thursday, November 9, 2017. Ubiquiti will host a Q&A only conference call atÂ 11 00 AM ET on the same day.

Ubiquiti will also provide management's prepared remarks on the Investor Relations section ofÂ the Ubiquiti NetworksÂ website. This information will be available before markets open onÂ November 9, 2017 at http://ir.ubnt.com/.

To listen to the Q&A call via telephone, dial (866) 807-9684 (U.S. toll-free) or (412) 317-5415 (International) to be connected to the call by an operator.Â Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors may also listen to a live webcast of the Q&A conference call by visiting the Investor Relations section ofÂ the Ubiquiti NetworksÂ website atÂ http://ir.ubnt.com. A recording of the Q&A call will be available for replay atÂ http://ir.ubnt.com.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. currently focuses on 3 main technologies: high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and next-gen consumer electronics for home and personal use. The majority of the company's resources consist of entrepreneurial and de-centralized R&D teams. Ubiquiti does not employ a traditional direct salesforce, but instead drives brand awareness largely through the company's user community where customers can interface directly with R&D, marketing, and support. With over 70 million devices shipped in over 200 countries and territories in the world, Ubiquiti aims to connect everyone to everything, everywhere. Ubiquiti was founded by former Apple Engineer Robert Pera in 2005. More insight about the company management can be found atÂ www.rjpblog.com.

Ubiquiti, Ubiquiti Networks, the U logo, UBNT, airMAX, airFiber, mFi, EdgeMAX, UniFi, AmpliFi and UFiber are registered trademarks or trademarks of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries.