RingCentral Expands in France to Meet the Needs of Global Customers

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE RNG), the global leader in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), today announced its expansion in France with new product, leadership, and event initiatives. RingCentral is building on its continued global expansion with

RingCentral Office in France

As a leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, RingCentral provides a powerful communications and collaboration cloud solution for multinational companies to support globally distributed offices and mobile employees. Unlike expensive legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral Office is a single solution that can be quickly and rapidly deployed, as well as centrally managed. With worldwide extension-to-extension dialing, voice and video conferencing, team messaging and collaboration, RingCentral empowers midmarket and enterprise customers with a complete solution.

The RingCentral Office offering in France has language support in French, local billing in euros, and is delivered as a service from European data centers. Local customers also benefit from direct peering with tier one local operators across the region. In addition, customers and partners receive 24/7 technical support available in multiple languages.

For multinational businesses extending their footprint in France, RingCentral also offers RingCentral Global Office™, which provides a single solution for a company to support regional offices with native experience in up to 37 countries where Global Office is currently available. RingCentral has nearly 800 customers today using RingCentral Global Office to support their mobile and distributed workforces globally. This also compliments RingCentral international virtual numbers, which are available in 80 countries.

RingCentral at Google Cloud Summit in Paris

As part of its continued partnership with Google, RingCentral showcased its deep integration across the G Suite environment at the Google Cloud Summit on October 19th in Paris. RingCentral is a trusted cloud communications and collaboration solution recommended for G Suite by Google Cloud, providing Single Sign-on and seamless integration with Gmail and Google Contacts.

"RingCentral's close integration with enterprise application suites such as Google G Suite, Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce is a major differentiator for us and our channel partners," said Robinder Koura, RingCentral's head of channel sales for EMEA. "RingCentral offers greater value and enables deeper levels of customization. Our platform is built with seamless API access to easily and quickly customize business process workflows for greater enterprise efficiency."

New country leadership

RingCentral has appointed Guillaume Widmer, an industry executive with over 20 years of experience in communications technologies and former CTO of Netcentrex Inc, a pioneer in the provisioning of voice and video services, as head of channels for France.

"I am proud to join the industry leader, RingCentral, and I'm looking forward to helping drive continued growth across the region," said Mr. Widmer. "RingCentral Office localized in French along with our focused channel engagement program will set us up to address the needs of the growing market opportunity here in France."

For more information, please visit ringcentral.fr/expansion.

