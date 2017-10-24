iPhone X Arrives at Xfinity Mobile on November 3 at 8:00 AM Local Time

Comcast today announced it will offer iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, featuring a revolutionary new design with a stunning all screen display. Customers will be able to pre order iPhone XÂ beginning October 27Â atÂ XfinityMobile.comÂ and Xfinity Stores, and itÂ will be available in storesÂ starting at 8 00 AMÂ local timeÂ on November 3.Â Xfinity Mobile also offers Apple's new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. NowÂ through December 3, new X1 customers who switch to Xfinity and purchase an X1 triple play with Internet, TV,Â and Mobile will receive a $500 gift card. For complete pricing details, please visitÂ XfinityMobile.com.

"The iPhone X is an iconic device that will deliver the kinds of futuristic experiences - from augmented reality to 3D gaming - that modern mobile users are seeking," said Billy Stephens, vice president of wireless devices for Xfinity Mobile. "Combining iPhone X withÂ millions of Wi-Fi hotspots in the Xfinity Mobile network will allow our customers to push the limits of what's possible on a mobile phone without having to constantly worry about how much LTE data they are using."

iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass and stainless steel design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip with neural engine for powerful machine learning, augmented reality and immersive 3D gaming experiences, wireless charging and Face ID,Â delivering an innovative and secure new way to unlock, authenticate and pay. The TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID brings Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting to the front camera for beautiful selfies with a depth-of-field effect and enables Animoji, whichÂ captures and analyzes over 50 different facial muscle movements to bring emoji to life in a fun new way. A redesigned rear camera with dual optical image stabilization includes a new color filter, deeper pixels, an improved Apple-designed image signal processor andÂ features Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting allowing customers to capture stunning photos and videos. The all-glass front and back on iPhone X feature the most durable glass ever in a smartphone in two beautiful finishes, silver and space gray.

Xfinity Mobile, which is available nationwide in all of Comcast's service areas, combines the nation's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network with the largest Wi-Fi network of more than 18 million hotspots across the country. It's available to all Xfinity InternetÂ customers, and includes up to five lines with unlimited nationwide talk and text, no line access fees, and 100 MB of shared data.

Xfinity Mobile customers can choose from two straightforward data options - "By the Gig" for $12 per GB of shared data across all lines on their account per month, or Unlimited for $45 per month, per line. With Xfinity Mobile, customers only pay for the data they use.Â When paying by the gigabyte, they can "switch and save" by changing to Unlimited anytime during their billing cycle. They can also "mix and match" By the Gig and Unlimited on an account so each individual has a data option that makes sense for them.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visitÂ XfinityMobile.com. For more details on iPhone please visitÂ www.apple.com.

About Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is the nation's first wireless service combining America's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network with 18 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots to deliver a great wireless experience, for less money, on the most popular devices. Available with Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile customers can choose to pay only for the gigabytes they use, one gigabyte at a time, or select the unlimited data plan - easily switching from "By the Gig" to "Unlimited" at any time and no cost using the Xfinity Mobile app. For more information on Xfinity Mobile, go to XfinityMobile.com.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. VisitÂ www.comcastcorporation.comÂ for more information.