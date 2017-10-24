RingCentral Extends Connect Platform With New Powerful AI, Bot, and Application Integrations

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE RNG), the global leader in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), today announced the expansion of its RingCentral Connect Platform at ConnectCentral 2017, its second annual user conference. In today's multi cloud applications environment, open platform integrations are critical to enabling intelligent business workflows. RingCentral is taking an ecosystem friendly approach to workplace communications with new powerful AI, chatbot, and application integrations, including

Demonstrated live at ConnectCentral 2017, this integration is expected to be available in the RingCentral App Gallery and Alexa Skills by the end of this year.

"RingCentral is revolutionizing business communications by making it open, integrated, and pervasive," said David Lee, Vice President of Platform Products at RingCentral. "With more than 7,000 developers and over 100 integrations in the RingCentral App Gallery, RingCentral's open platform is unique in the cloud communications and collaboration market."

RingCentral has also advanced its integrations for Glip® team collaboration with AI and chatbot enhancements to better automate processes and enable seamless workflows, including:

