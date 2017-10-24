iPhone X Arrives at U.S. Cellular on Friday, Nov. 3

U.S. Cellular today announced it will offerÂ iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, featuring a revolutionary new designÂ with a stunning all screen display. Customers will be able to pre orderÂ iPhoneÂ XÂ beginning Friday, Oct. 27Â atÂ www.uscellular.com and U.S. Cellular stores, and it will be available for purchaseÂ starting on Nov.Â 3.Â U.S. Cellular now offers Apple's latest products including the new generationÂ iPhoneÂ 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS). For complete pricingÂ details, please visitÂ www.uscellular.com.

"Whether you areÂ working in the city or vacationing in the country, customers who purchase iPhoneÂ X at U.S. Cellular get to experience a fast, award-winning network that keepsÂ up with their lifestyle," said Mark Vitale,Â director of device and strategyÂ management at U.S. Cellular. "We're excited for our customers to get theirÂ hands on this game-changing device."

iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass andÂ stainless steel design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11Â Bionic chip with neural engine for powerful machine learning, augmented realityÂ and immersive 3D gamingÂ experiences, wireless charging and Face ID, deliveringÂ an innovative and secure new way to unlock, authenticate and pay. The TrueDepthÂ camera that enables Face ID brings Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting to theÂ frontÂ camera for beautiful selfies with a depth-of-field effect and enables Animoji,Â which captures and analyzes over 50 different facial muscle movements to bringÂ emoji to life in a fun new way. A redesigned rear camera withÂ dual opticalÂ image stabilization includes a new color filter, deeper pixels, an improvedÂ Apple-designed image signal processor and features Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting allowing customers to capture stunning photosÂ and videos. TheÂ all-glass front and back on iPhone X feature the most durable glass ever in aÂ smartphone in two beautiful finishes, silver and space gray.

Consumers and businesses whoÂ purchase iPhone X from U.S. Cellular can get unlimited data for as low as $40 per line/month for four lines or just $60 per month forÂ a single line, with enrollment in autopay/paperlessÂ billing. TheÂ company's Total Plans with No Hidden Fees - no activation fees, monthly device connection charges, phone upgrade fees or data overage feesÂ - include unlimited talk and text with buckets of 2GB, 6GB andÂ unlimitedÂ data, along with family discounts that reward customers when they addÂ additional lines. In addition,Â beginning on Nov. 3Â and for a limited time,Â anyone who purchases iPhone X with unlimited data will get DeviceÂ Protection+ Advanced with AppleCare Services included for 12 months.

