iPhone X Arrives at Sprint on Nov. 3 for $22.22 Per Month with Sprint Flex and Trade-in

Sprint (NYSE S) today announced it will offer iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, featuring a revolutionary new design with a stunning all screen display. Customers will be able to pre order iPhone X beginning on Friday, Oct. 27 at www.sprint.com iphone and 1 800 Sprint1. It will be available in stores starting on Friday, Nov. 3. Sprint offers Apple's latest products including the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and Apple Watch Series 3 with built in LTE cellular. For complete pricing details, visit www.sprint.com iphone.

"iPhone X represents a significant breakthrough in smartphone technology and we are excited to bring it to our customers for just $22.22 per month with Sprint Flex and trade-in," said Marcelo Claure, Sprint CEO. "In addition, Sprint has the best price for fully featured Unlimited data among national carriers - there has never been a better time to switch to Sprint with the powerful, new iPhone X."

At launch, save $350 and get iPhone X (64 GB) for $22.22 per month1 with Sprint Flex and eligible trade-in. Plus, with iPhone Forever, exclusively from Sprint, customers can upgrade to the next iPhone after 12 lease payments. Sprint simply won't be beat by other national carriers - switch to Sprint and get our Best Price Guarantee on iPhone X2. For a limited time, switch to Sprint and get 4 lines of Unlimited for $25 per month per line with the 5th line free when you add 5 lines - that's 5 lines of Unlimited for only $100 per month.3

iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass and stainless steel design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip with neural engine for powerful machine learning, augmented reality and immersive 3D gaming experiences, wireless charging and Face ID, delivering an innovative and secure new way to unlock, authenticate and pay. The TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID brings Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting to the front camera for beautiful selfies with a depth-of-field effect and enables Animoji, which captures and analyzes over 50 different facial muscle movements to bring emoji to life in a fun new way. A redesigned rear camera with dual optical image stabilization includes a new color filter, deeper pixels, an improved Apple-designed image signal processor and features Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting allowing customers to capture stunning photos and videos. The all-glass front and back on iPhone X feature the most durable glass ever in a smartphone in two beautiful finishes, silver and space gray.

