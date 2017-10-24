iPhone X arrives at Verizon on November 3

Verizon will offer iPhone X, featuring a revolutionary new design with a stunning all screen display, for pre order beginning this Friday, October 27. Available through the My Verizon app, online and in Verizon stores, you can get up to $300 back on iPhone X with deviceÂ payment when you sign up for Verizon unlimited and trade in select phones for a limited time .

You can get all of Apple's latest products, including the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and Apple Watch Series 3 with built-in cellular, at Verizon.

iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass and stainless steel design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip with neural engine for powerful machine learning, augmented reality and immersive 3D gaming experiences, wireless charging and Face ID,Â delivering an innovative and secure new way to unlock, authenticate and pay. The TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID brings Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting to the front camera for beautiful selfies with a depth-of-field effect and enables Animoji, whichÂ captures and analyzes over 50 different facial muscle movements to bring emoji to life in a fun new way. A redesigned rear camera with dual optical image stabilization includes a new color filter, deeper pixels, an improved Apple-designed image signal processor andÂ features Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting allowing customers to capture stunning photos and videos. The all-glass front and back on iPhone X feature the most durable glass ever in a smartphone in two beautiful finishes, silver and space gray.

Your iPhone needs an unlimited network that can keep up with your lifestyle. Verizon's Beyond Unlimited gives you premium unlimited 4G LTE data, unlimited talk and text, HD-quality streaming, unlimited mobile hotspot (15 GB at 4G LTE speeds), Verizon Up rewardsÂ and calling, texting and data in Mexico for $50 per line for four lines, plus taxes and fees. If you want a great network at an even greater value, Go Unlimited may be for you and starts at just $40 per line for four lines, plus taxes and feesâ€ .

Pre-order your iPhone X from Verizon onÂ October 27Â and get it when it launches onÂ November 3.

*Â Up to $999.99 device payment purchase req'd. Less up to $300 trade-in/ promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends when balance paid or line terminated/changed to another plan; 0% APR. Eligible trade-in must be in good working and cosmetic condition.

â€ Â Max 10 lines. Auto Pay (checks, home banking or debit card only) & paper-free billing req'd. In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily prioritized behind other traffic (only after 22GB/mo on Beyond Unlimited). Mobile Hotspot/tethering reduced to speeds up to 600Kbps (only after 15GB/mo on Beyond Unlimited). Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds; on Beyond Unlimited, int'l data reduced to 2G speeds after 512MB/day.