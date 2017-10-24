Care Innovations® and PRA Health Sciences Announce Strategic Partnership

As part of Care InnovationsÂ focus on expanding into adjacent markets, the company is proud to announce its exclusive global partnership with PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ PRAH). PRA is one of the world's leading global CROs by revenue, providing outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

"We are excited about this strategic partnership," said Randy Swanson, CEO of Care Innovations. "PRA is one of the most progressive CROs with a focus on changing people's lives for the better every single day. Not only does it facilitate the clinical trials process by allowing PRA to engage with patients at home virtually in a new and patient-centric way, it also expands the scope of our core product - Health Harmony."

Care Innovations' FDA CFR 820 part 11 compliant platform, Health Harmony, removes the complexity of engaging with patients in the home by using consumer-friendly connected devices and peripherals. The vision is to leverage the Care Innovations platform and patient engagement experience to develop a seamless strategy around conducting connected trials and using wearables to drive efficiencies and improve the patient experience.

"We believe that by adding the expertise of Care Innovations to our connected trials solution that PRA will enable more patients to have access to clinical trials and drive efficiencies for our sponsors," said Kent Thoelke, Executive Vice President, Scientific and Medical Affairs, Safety and Commercialization Services, PRA Health Sciences. "We selected Care Innovations as our partner due to their successful history of engaging with patients in the home both across the continuum of care as well as across numerous disease states."

The partnership will enable PRA to utilize the Care Innovations Health Harmony Platform, logistics services, internal resources and expertise to engage with patients in the home as part of their connected trials solution.

ABOUT CARE INNOVATIONSÂ®

Care InnovationsÂ® connects the care continuum to the home and is your clinical, technical, and operational partner for delivering care beyond the traditional walls of medicine. A leader in the telehealth industry for over 10 years, Care Innovations identifies the best methods for payers, providers, home care, and other health organizations to provide lower cost, higher quality care via remote care delivery. Care Innovations offers a robust technology platform coupled with program design, on-going optimization, workflow integration, a strong clinical foundation and complete logistical management to strengthen remote care delivery. VisitÂ www.careinnovations.comÂ to learn more.

ABOUTÂ PRA HEALTH SCIENCES

PRA (NASDAQ:PRAH) is one of the world's leading global CROs by revenue, providing outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. PRA's global clinical development platform includes more than 70 offices acrossÂ North America,Â Europe,Â Asia,Â Latin America,Â South Africa,Â AustraliaÂ and theÂ Middle EastÂ and over 14,000 employees worldwide. Since 2000, PRA has performed approximately 3,500 clinical trials worldwide. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led toÂ U.S. Food and Drug AdministrationÂ or international regulatory approval of more than 70 drugs. To learn more about PRA, please visitÂ www.prahs.com.