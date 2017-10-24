IAB Lauds U.K.’s Standards-Based Initiative; Says Global Program for Digital Supply Chain Trust & Brand Safety is Imminent

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) today praised IAB UK in the establishment of an effort to reduce ad fraud, improve digital advertising experiences, and increase brand safety in Great Britain. Called the "IAB Gold Standard," the British initiative leverages critical standards and solutions from the United States based IAB, IAB Tech Lab, and Coalition for Better Ads (CBA). IAB leadership is confident that a similar model, in combination with guidance and programs established by the U.S.'s Media Rating Council (MRC) and Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), will soon enable new uniform brand safety guidelines worldwide and are activating on this strategy.

The British "IAB Gold Standard" requires buy and sell-side implementation of ads.txt (Authorized Digital Sellers), run by the IAB Tech Lab with the goal of halting the sale of counterfeit digital ad impressions by unauthorized resellers, cutting off unsanctioned-potentially criminal-activities. The U.K. program also asks that industry stakeholders adhere to the IAB and IAB Tech Lab's LEAN principles (Lightweight, Encrypted, AdChoices-supported, and Non-invasive) and the CBA's Initial Better Ads Standards, which pinpoint ad formats that consumers find particularly annoying, interruptive, or obstructive.

"The IAB UK is setting an initiative in motion that heralds a new era of unified advertising and media trust and quality standards around the world," said Randall Rothenberg, President and CEO, IAB. "The IAB and IAB Tech Lab have been laser focused on the fight against fraud, fakery, and criminality to create an interactive marketing landscape that allows the ad-supported internet to flourish. Working side-by-side with industry groups like the MRC and TAG, we are building a global model that goes even further than the new 'Gold Standard' to guarantee the health of digital media and its role in our society."

"As our industry grows and faces increased scrutiny, we're feeling real momentum in the development and adoption of specific solutions-ads.txt, TAG, OpenRTB 3.0, LEAN, and more-that will reduce fraud, increase transparency, and improve consumer experience with advertising," said Dennis Buchheim, Senior Vice President and General Manager, IAB Tech Lab.

Core elements of the IAB global commitment to trust and quality include:

