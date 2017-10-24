Chatsworth Products Launches Next Generation of EuroFrame™ Cabinet

Chatsworth Products (CPI) announces the release of its second generation EF Series EuroFrame Cabinet. The EuroFrame Gen 2 is the latest cost effective cabinet from CPI and is designed to minimise deployment time and resources by offering a quick and easy to install storage solution, whilst still providing the high performance required by today's modern data centres.

EuroFrame Gen 2 manages and protects cabling and equipment in a simple and reliable, yet affordable way. Its progressive design allows for scalability and network upgrades, whilst supporting airflow and cable management best practices, as per EN 50600 recommendations.

"CPI recognises that the European data centre market is currently undergoing a massive period of change with data centre managers being driven to create greater levels of efficiency, whilst on a restricted budget. By taking the EuroFrame Cabinet to the next level, with the EuroFrame Gen 2, we are confident that we will be able to continue meeting and exceeding European data centres' ever-evolving need for speed of deployment, optimum cable management, greater airflow control and more desirable aesthetics," Luca Rozzoni, CPI Sr. Product Manager for Europe explains.

EuroFrame Gen 2 has been constructed to meet today's data centre requirements for high-density switching and server applications. The cabinet is available in several standard configurations, including 42 rack-mount units (U), 45U and 47U, 600 mm and 800 mm widths and 829 mm, 1029 mm and 1229 mm depths, as well as options with patented Vertical Exhaust Ducts, offering flexibility to fit most data centre designs.

"The EuroFrame Gen 2 Cabinet provides a cost-effective server and network equipment storage solution for data centres," commented Julian Riley, CPI Regional Sales Director & General Manager for Europe. "It offers excellent control of airflow, allowing data centres to reduce energy cost, whilst still providing adequate cable management, as well as distinctive aesthetics."

The EuroFrame Gen 2 Cabinet, along with its matching airflow, cable and power management accessories, provides a reliable and cost-effective solution for today's modern data centre. Find out more by visiting the product page.

About Chatsworth Products

At Chatsworth Products (CPI), it is our mission to address today's critical IT infrastructure needs with products and services that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communication technology. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your specific requirements with global availability and rapid product customisation that will give you a competitive advantage. At CPI, our passion works for you. With over two decades of engineering innovative IT physical layer solutions for the Fortune 500 and multinational corporations, CPI can respond to your business requirements with unequalled application expertise, customer service and technical support, as well as a global network of industry-leading distributors. Headquartered in the United States, CPI operates from multiple sites worldwide, including offices in Mexico, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. CPI's manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Asia and Europe.

While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of all information, CPI does not accept liability for any errors or omissions and reserves the right to change information and descriptions of listed services and products.

©2017 Chatsworth Products, Inc. All rights reserved. Chatsworth Products, Clik-Nut, CPI, CPI Passive Cooling, CUBE-iT PLUS, eConnect, Evolution, GlobalFrame, MegaFrame, OnTrac, QuadraRack, RMR, Saf-T-Grip, Seismic Frame, SlimFrame, TeraFrame and Velocity are federally registered trademarks of Chatsworth Products, Inc. EuroFrame, Motive, Secure Array and Simply Efficient are trademarks of Chatsworth Products, Inc. All other trademarks belong to their respective companies.