iPhone X Arrives at T-Mobile on November 3

T Mobile today announced it will offer iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, featuring a revolutionary new design with a stunning all screen display. Customers will be able to pre order iPhone X beginning 12 01 a.m. PT Friday, October 27th online and at participating stores the following morning. iPhone X will be available in stores starting on November 3. T Mobile now offers Apple's latest products including the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and Apple Watch Series 3 with built in cellular. For complete pricing details, please visit www.t mobile.com apple.

iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass and stainless-steel design with a beautiful 5.8 inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip with neural engine for powerful machine learning, augmented reality and immersive 3D gaming experiences, wireless charging and Face ID, delivering an innovative and secure new way to unlock, authenticate and pay. The TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID brings Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting to the front camera for beautiful selfies with a depth-of-field effect and enables Animoji, which captures and analyzes over 50 different facial muscle movements to bring emoji to life in a fun new way. A redesigned rear camera with dual optical image stabilization includes a new color filter, deeper pixels, an improved Apple-designed image signal processor and features Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting allowing customers to capture stunning photos and videos. The all-glass front and back on iPhone X feature the most durable glass ever in a smartphone in two beautiful finishes, silver and space gray.

T-Mobile previously announced a new iPhone upgrade program - the simplest way for iPhone lovers to stay on Apple's latest. Customers just trade in their current iPhone when 50% is paid off, and T-Mobile will wipe out their remaining payments so they can upgrade to their next iPhone free and clear - with no hassles, no crazy hoops and no lump sum payments. T-Mobile customers who buy or pre-order their new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X on the Un-carrier's interest-free installment plan automatically get this one-time benefit for free.

Additionally, customers who trade in their qualifying iPhone will get up to $300 off their new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X via 24 monthly bill credits on T-Mobile's interest-free installment plan.

$300 Off: If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on your device may become due & you may lose credits; contact us for details. Qual'g service, credit check, deposit, and trade-in of paid-off eligible iPhone 6/+, 6S/+, or 7/+ required. $25 SIM starter kit, or in stores & on customer service calls upgrade support charge may be required. Plus tax. Must be in good standing for credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Not combinable with some offers (e.g., Carrier Freedom). iPhone upgrade program: Must use upgrade to next generation iPhone (after 8, 8 Plus, or X) w/in 2 years on finance agreement; when you upgrade any promotional credits will end. JUMP Upgrades from T-Mobile; trade-in benefits through CWork Solutions, LP.

