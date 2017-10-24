Voxbone Teams up with Gridspace to Integrate AI And Enhance Insights Gained from Business Communications

Voxbone, the Communications as a Service (CaaS) provider that supports both giants and growing enterprises with voice and messaging services in the cloud and via API, announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with leading speech processing company Gridspace.

This collaboration will integrate Gridspace's AI capabilities to complement Voxbone's already robust voice analytics services (Voxbone.ai). With this expanded offering, customers will be able to automatically record conversations and receive real-time transcriptions/analytics from interactions made in contact centers, conferencing and other venues for spoken business communications. Such insights include identifying missed opportunities during sales calls, optimizing customer satisfaction and discovering trends among top-performing teams or employees.

"Our collaboration with Voxbone will open up a world of opportunities for businesses looking to turn daily conversations into more valuable data," said Evan MacMillan, Founder & CEO of Gridspace. "Using APIs from both of our companies will allow customers to automate recording, analyze conversations and optimize interactions within contact centers, on conference calls and across many other conversations."

"AI is quickly becoming a vital part of business communication processes," said Itay Rosenfeld, CEO of Voxbone. "The partnership with Gridspace came as a direct result of our desire to enable and further simplify communications for our customers. Through this expanded offering, our users can now extract data from voice conversations and tap into quantitative insights from interactions that may have otherwise gone undocumented."

Gridspace joins a list of partners (VoiceBase, CallMiner, Google Talk) that provide external analytics processing using Voxbone's cloud-based call recording. A demo of the service is available at Voxbone.ai.

ABOUT VOXBONE

Voxbone makes it unbelievably simple to set up and manage global business communications. Our on-demand virtual numbers and SMS services allow businesses to extend their reach into over 9,000 area codes in 60+ countries-at the touch of a button. Voxbone's happy customers include: Skype, Zoom, 8x8, Dialpad, CaféX, Orange Business Services, foodpanda, Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica, InContact and Serenova. Check out our website at www.voxbone.com.

ABOUT GRIDSPACE

Gridspace was formed as a collaboration between SRI Speech Labs, the lab behind Siri, and a multidisciplinary team of designers and engineers. The company's software enbles businesses to analyze their mission-critical voice communications. The company is backed by top investors including Bloomberg Beta, Wells Fargo Accelerator, Stanford University, the former COO of Facebook, CTO of Oracle, founding CTO of Yammer, and COO of Business Objects, among others. Gridspace is based in Los Angeles and San Francisco.