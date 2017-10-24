Huawei’s Richard Yu Announced as CES 2018 Keynote Speaker

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced today that Richard Yu, CEO, Consumer Business Group, Huawei will deliver a keynote address at CESÂ 2018. Yu's address will take place at 2 PM, Tuesday, January 9 in the Venetian Palazzo Ballroom. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2018 returns to Las Vegas, January 9 12, 2018.

Mr. Yu took the CES 2017 keynote stage to discuss the future of mobility, especially in the areas of AI, virtual reality and connected technologies. He returns in 2018 to share Huawei's exploration on future connectivity and strategy in AI, IoT and new smart devices. Mr. Yu's keynote mirrors many of the key industry trends poised to be showcased throughout CES. Numerous exhibitors at CES 2018 will display the latest connected technologies, specifically focused on IoT, 5G connectivity, transportation, artificial intelligence and data analytics.

"Mr. Yu is an industry visionary pioneering the future of mobility," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "Under his leadership, Huawei has become a world-class, global brand that represents innovation and the power of connectivity. We look forward to welcoming Mr. Yu back to the CES keynote stage as he shares his vision of our connected world."

Richard Yu began his career at Huawei over two decades ago in 1993. He has since held several titles with Huawei, including CTO of Wireless R&D, and director of the GSM/UMTS technical sales department. In 2006, he was appointed president of Huawei's Wireless Network product line, and was nominated as president of the European region in 2008.

Huawei launched its Consumer Business Group in 2003. Since then, it has emerged as one of the top three smartphone brands, and has pushed the industry forward through meaningful and innovative consumer technology. Huawei serves over 170 countries and more than one third of the world's population. Huawei's booth at CES 2018 is located in Tech East, located in the LVCC, Central Hall #11439.

In addition to the Venetian's Palazzo Ballroom, the Monte Carlo's Park Theater will be a new keynote venue in 2018 and is part of CES Tech South. Please check the CES Keynote Addresses page regularly for updates on the keynote schedule.

CES 2018 is the global stage for innovation and will span more than 2.5 million net square feet of exhibit space and feature more than 3,900 exhibiting companies unveiling technologies, products and services that touch every industry.

High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download on CESbroll.com. See exclusive photos from the CES show floor, keynotes, conference sessions, events and award ceremonies in the CES photo gallery.

About CES:

CESÂ® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)â„¢ is the trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies - 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands - enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CESÂ® - the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

UPCOMING EVENTS