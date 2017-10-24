ITC Final Ruling Rejects Neology IP claims in Favor Of Kapsch TrafficCom

Kapsch TrafficCom North America (Kapsch) is pleased to report that the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has ruled in final form in favor of Kapsch in a legal motion brought by Neology, Inc. The ruling of the full Commission is in response to Neology's request for reconsideration of the ITC judge's initial decision on June 26, 2017, that Kapsch does not violate any patent assertions by importing electronic tolling products using the ISO IEC 18000 6C communications protocol ("6C Standard").

"This final ITC ruling underscores the Kapsch belief that the 6C Standard is and should remain an open communications protocol," said Chris Murray, president of Kapsch TrafficCom North America. "The Commission's decision will facilitate the goal of national electronic tolling interoperability in the US by enabling access to those seeking to work with and implement various toll technology specifications."

Kapsch has been a strong proponent of open standards and interoperability within the Electronic Tolling Solutions industry and marketplace. Open standard communication protocols are critical to meeting the goals of the U.S. Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act (MAP-21), enacted in 2012, which mandates national agreement on tolling technologies and business practices to facilitate national electronic tolling interoperability. In support of this, Kapsch released and published its Open Standard Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) specification to the public in 2013, enabling open and free access to developers working with the highly reliable and thoroughly tested TDM specification. The TDM protocol is currently utilized by the E-ZPass® Group, the largest interoperable tolling network in the country.

Kapsch believes that any protocol utilized in the industry, such as the 6C Standard should remain open. In the face of Neology's various efforts to extract an undeserved multi-million dollar payout, Kapsch held its ground and stood up for the right to practice the 6C Standard in the tolling and RFID industry. "Kapsch is a firm believer in open standards to facilitate national electronic tolling interoperability, and determined that ensuring a truly open ISO 18000-6C standard is critical if it is to play a role in achieving the MAP 21 goals," said Chris Murray.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a provider of intelligent transportation systems in the fields of tolling, traffic management, smart urban mobility, traffic safety and security, and connected vehicles. As a one-stop solutions provider, Kapsch TrafficCom offers end-to-end solutions covering the entire value creation chain of its customers, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems. The mobility solutions supplied by Kapsch TrafficCom help make road traffic safer and more reliable, efficient, and comfortable in urban areas and on highways alike while helping to reduce pollution.

Kapsch TrafficCom is an internationally renowned provider of intelligent transportation systems thanks to the many projects it has brought to successful fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. The family-owned company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria and in 2017 celebrated 125 years of successfully developing and implementing new technologies for the benefit of its customers. As part of the Kapsch Group, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). Kapsch TrafficCom currently has more than 4,800 employees, and generated revenue of approximately EUR 648.5 million in fiscal year 2016/17.

For more information: www.kapsch.net and www.kapschtraffic.com.

Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/kapschnet.