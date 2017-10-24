CORRECTING and REPLACING MetroPCS offers 4 Unlimited LTE Lines for $100 and Free Phones!

First paragraph, third sentence of release should read Beginning today, any new or existing customer who adds at least one new line of service can get four lines of unlimited talk, text and LTE data for just $100 taxes and fees included (instead of Beginning tomorrow, any new or existing customer who adds at least one new line of service can get four lines of unlimited talk, text and LTE data for just $100 taxes and fees included).

Also, the paragraph after the bulleted list should read: These offers are only available for a limited time, so head to your nearest MetroPCS store today to take advantage! (instead of These offers are only available for a limited time, so head to your nearest MetroPCS store tomorrow to take advantage!).

The corrected release reads:

METROPCS OFFERS 4 UNLIMITED LTE LINES FOR $100 AND FREE PHONES!

This is one of those deals that looks too good to be true… but it's not. Today MetroPCS, T-Mobile's flagship prepaid brand, unveiled a new deal that is sure to make a whole lotta families happy. Beginning today, any new or existing customer who adds at least one new line of service can get four lines of unlimited talk, text and LTE data for just $100 - taxes and fees included. To make a screaming deal even better, for every line you port in, you can get a free smartphone from industry-leaders like Samsung, LG or Motorola.

In terms of mopping up the competition, MetroPCS isn't pulling punches. Four lines of unlimited LTE at MetroPCS costs nearly half what you'd pay at Cricket ($100 vs $180) - yeah, you read that right.

Here's the list of all the awesome phones you can get for free (you just pay sales tax) when you switch to MetroPCS:

These offers are only available for a limited time, so head to your nearest MetroPCS store today to take advantage!

Video typically streams on device at 480p. On all MetroPCS plans, the fraction of users using >35 GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next payment cycle due to data prioritization. No tethering on 4/$100 base rate plan. Sales tax on device not included. Device offer requires port-in of eligible wireless number not currently active on T-Mobile network. 4/$100 rate plan requires activation of new line of MetroPCS service. If new line deactivates, all lines lose promotional rate.

