Yamaha UC Now Shipping YVC-1000MS Unified Communications Speakerphone Worldwide

Yamaha UC, a dedicated department combining the expertise of Yamaha and Revolabs, is now shipping the Yamaha YVC 1000MS, a USB speakerphone and Yamaha's first product certified for Skype for Business. It is engineered with Yamaha's superior audio technology and expertise to enhance the user experience in large meeting rooms. Available worldwide, the microphone and speaker system passed Skype for Business Certification Version 3 tests Microsoft's highest standards providing natural, clear audio that defines the platform's meeting experience.

"The certification of the YVC-1000MS ensures audio specifically tuned to overcome the common challenges and limitations that can negatively impact productivity in a large meeting environment," said Tats Umeo, group leader of UC product planning at Yamaha Corporation. "Passing the rigorous testing procedure also guarantees it complements the rest of the Skype for Business application, creating intuitive and fluid collaboration across the entire UC platform. Now customers can experience the excellent sound quality for which Yamaha is known in their daily online meetings and conference calls."

The unified communications speakerphone provides a scalable and flexible solution engineered to support the audio requirements of large meeting rooms, rooms with special table configurations, and even remote education classes or seminars within the Skype for Business application. The intuitive design provides fast, simple connection to a PC via USB and/or smartphones with Bluetooth®. Featuring Yamaha's adaptive echo cancellation and other unique sound processing technologies that have been developed over the years, the system facilitates stress-free conversation.

More information can be found at https://uc.yamaha.com/skype_for_business/ .

About Yamaha Corporation

Since its founding in 1887, the Yamaha Corporation Group has developed its business activities focusing on musical instruments, audio products, Yamaha music schools, semiconductors, and other products and services related to sound and music. Yamaha acquired Massachusetts-based Revolabs in 2014, an innovator that continues to grow in the UC market with superior audio production. With its unique expertise and sensibilities, gained from our devotion to sound and music, Yamaha is committed to creating excitement and cultural inspiration together with people around the world. www.yamaha.com

About Revolabs

Revolabs® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, one of the world's most respected names in audio. Revolabs delivers better communication in the world of business with professional microphone systems and conference phones for telephony and unified communications. The company's introduction of wireless microphones for conferencing revolutionized business communications by allowing unprecedented freedom in meetings. Revolabs' ability to produce superior sound in large, complex spaces inspires a full portfolio of conferencing solutions that enable the most reliable and natural conversation in every meeting space. With a full range of choices - from installed to simple plug-and-play systems, wireless or wired solutions, and local or cloud-based management - Revolabs offers the most flexible and uniform set of solutions to accommodate the needs of the entire business. Together they are redefining the market for business audio solutions. The company is headquartered in Sudbury, Massachusetts. More information can be found at www.revolabs.com

Follow us: Blog: http://www.revolabs.com/RevoBlog Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/revolabs Google Plus: https://www.google.com/+RevolabsInc LinkedIn: http://linkd.in/Wxa1A1 Twitter: http://twitter.com/RevolabsAudio YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/Revolabs

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.