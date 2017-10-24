Ixia’s Network Assessment and Monitoring Platform – Hawkeye – Certified by Microsoft for Skype for Business

Ixia, a Keysight Business and leading provider of network testing, visibility, and security solutions, today announced that the company's network assessment and monitoring platform Hawkeye has been certified by Microsoft as an IT Pro Tools Solution for Skype for Business.

A best practice for a unified communication (UC) rollout, expansion, or change, is validating a network's ability to support new and existing workloads. Ixia's Hawkeye enables network readiness assessments for Microsoft Skype for Business by actively injecting traffic and measuring the performance and associated user experience over the network.

With Hawkeye, enterprise customers and their service providers can proactively monitor, manage, and measure the health and performance of their entire Microsoft Skype for Business pre-launch assessment to deliver:

Ixia's Hawkeye proactively generates and analyzes synthetic network and application traffic to assess how applications and services will perform from an end-to-end perspective. Certification under Microsoft's IT Pro Tools Program for Skype for Business is expected to further bolster confidence among partners and enterprise clients.

"By participating in the Skype for Business Certification Program, Ixia's Hawkeye has been tested and proven to be an enterprise grade communications solution for Skype for Business," says Paul Cannon, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft. "Ixia is now a member of our diverse ecosystem of best of breed vendors for unified communications pre-assessment and rollout."

Hawkeye's coverage spans wide area networks (WAN), local area networks (LAN), virtual private networks (VPN), and cloud access to wireless LAN (WLAN) architectures. As a result, Hawkeye can help validate that complex business-critical services will be available 24x7.

Hawkeye simulates application traffic and sends key performance metrics to a central console, enabling IT professionals to easily detect, diagnose, and fix network performance issues before they impact end users.

Hawkeye enables customers to:

About Ixia

Ixia, a Keysight Business (NYSE:KEYS), provides testing, visibility, and security solutions to strengthen networks and cloud environments for enterprises, service providers, and network equipment manufacturers. Ixia offers organizations trusted environments in which to develop, deploy, and operate. Customers worldwide rely on Ixia to verify their designs, optimize their performance, and ensure protection of their networks and cloud environments. Learn more at www.ixiacom.com.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps its engineering, enterprise and service provider customers optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost. Keysight's solutions go where the electronic signal goes, from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $2.9B in fiscal year 2016. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

