OutSystems Names 2017 Innovation Award Winners at NextStep Benelux Conference

UTRECHT, Netherlands &OutSystems announced regional winners of the 2017 OutSystems Innovation Awards at its recent NextStep conference in Utrecht. The company recognized customers from Benelux that use the OutSystems low code platform to build innovative applications and transform their businesses.

The following companies were honored for the business impact and measurable IT benefits they achieved with their initiatives around customer digital experiences, digital operations, and large custom systems.

CZ, a Dutch insurer, won the Scalability Award for rapidly growing their number of applications as they make primary care a digital experience.

Samskip, a logistics and transport company, won the User Experience Award for building a system that allows its customers to easily book, track and manage transport online.

Randstad, a staffing company, won the Business/IT Collaboration Award. Randstad challenged its IT department to develop three apps in three days - involving all departments in the process.

Scildon, a pensions insurer, won the Best ROI for Large Systems Award for completely rebuilding a large core pension system in 12 months - insanely fast for market standards.

e-Court, a legal service provider, won the Disruption Award for building a high-quality IT system that enables digital arbitrage at a low cost - ultimately keeping its clients out of debt.

GarantiBank, a financial service provider, won the Cloud Innovation Award for being the first bank to receive permission from De Nederlandsche Bank to move its back-end systems to the cloud - focus is now on adding value to customers instead of maintaining systems.

WoningNet, a housing corporation, won the Most Innovative App Award for developing a mobile app called HuisjeHuisje, a "Tinder-like" app home seekers use to facilitate the exchange of rented houses.

Van Ameyde, provider of insurance claims and risk management solutions, won the Best ROI for Digital Experiences Award for delivering MyClaim. The self-service app for victims with bodily injury claims was built in just eight days, saving $300,000 on labor costs and generating more business due to a happy customer experience.

OutSystems will name more regional Innovation Award winners at its NextStep Americas event in Chicago, on Nov. 2.

