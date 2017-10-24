VAI Leadership Summit 2017 Delivers Day of Networking and Vision for Future of ERP Technology

VAI, a leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) software developer, held its VAI Leadership Summit 2017 in New York City, attracting customers and partners from around the world. Attendees participated in interactive forums, industry roundtables, keynotes and a first hand preview of the VAI product roadmap, as well as VAI's work in Artificial Intelligence by integrating with IBM's Watson Analytics.

The VAI Leadership Summit 2017 featured technology and business leaders spanning a variety of VAI industries served, including food and beverage, industrial and medical. The one-day event took a collaborative networking approach, exploring each customer's S2K technology deployments to track and predict trends or quickly visualize report data to optimize business performance, reduce costs and enhance collaboration and productivity across the organization.

"VAI's customers are constantly innovating in their respective industries and the VAI Leadership Summit provides a great opportunity to bring them together and explore the opportunities and challenges in today's intelligent business environment," said Bob Vormittag, CEO of VAI. "The Summit continues to provide the perfect balance of announcing groundbreaking company news, VAI's substantial capabilities and demonstrating our thought leadership in the ERP market."

During Leadership Summit 2017, VAI CEO Bob Vormittag took center stage to discuss VAI's commitment to providing global enterprises with new sources of efficiency, insight and intelligence. As part of this commitment, VAI announced its new Enterprise Intelligence approach, a unique architecture that combines advanced analytics, industry expertise and dynamic business value for ERP success. An updated product roadmap for its flagship ERP solution, S2K Enterprise, was also announced.

A keynote address from venture capitalist, New York Times bestselling author and tech entrepreneur Josh Linkner encouraged attendees to get curious, defy tradition, crave what's next and adapt fast. With the overall theme being that human creativity is the most powerful technology, attendees left the event with the VAI innovation challenge: to seek one creative disruption to pursue in the week following the event and continue to innovate daily. The day concluded with a customer appreciation dinner featuring world class crooner Mitch Franco as well as an illusionist and aerialists for entertainment.

About VAI VAI is a leading independent mid-market ERP software developer renowned for its flexible solutions and ability to automate critical business functions for the distribution, manufacturing, specialty retail and service sectors. An IBM Gold Partner, VAI is the 2012 IBM Beacon Award Winner for Outstanding Solutions for Midsize Businesses. VAI continues to innovate with new solutions that leverage analytics, business intelligence, mobility and cloud technology to help customers make more informed business decisions in real-time and empower their mobile workforces. VAI is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY with branch offices in Florida, Illinois and California.