WAM Source Completes Record Breaking Wireless Device Rollout for Nation’s Leading Employer of Home Healthcare Providers

As workforces become more mobile and employees rely on smartphones and tablets to perform their duties, managing the mobile device lifecycle is especially critical for healthcare companies facing strict regulatory requirements. Wireless Asset Management (WAM) Source, a leader in lifecycle management for enterprise wireless assets, today announced that the company has successfully completed the largest wireless device migration for one of the nation's leading home healthcare, hospice and personal care companies.

WAM Source works with companies of all sizes to optimize wireless spending, while ensuring employees have the wireless devices and accessories they need to do their job. When this home healthcare company sought to transition from laptops to wireless devices for their mobile workforce, they turned to WAM Source.

After successfully completing a device rollout pilot program, WAM Source was awarded a contract to complete a wireless device rollout to more than 600 agencies across the United States, providing a new device to nearly 16,000 home health, hospice and personal care employees - within only 15 months. Previously, employees recorded their visits on paper and then entered the information on a laptop. The mobile devices enable real-time patient care reporting, as well as allow more time each day for care givers to see patients.

The following are highlights of the wireless device rollout:

"When a workforce is mobile, ensuring that each employee has a fully functioning wireless device on day one, along with a replacement device the day after it is issued, is a must. Every day without a device means lost corporate revenue, employee frustration and poor customer service. Corporate mobile devices contain proprietary information, and security of that data throughout the device's lifecycle is a business imperative for enterprises today, especially for those in healthcare. We've created robust processes that cover the end-of-life chain-of-custody gap that exists for many organizations," said Lisa Fortunato, founder and CEO at WAM Source. "In addition to the peace of mind knowing their proprietary data is secure at the end of a device's lifecycle, our health care customer realized more than $150,000 in residual device value, thereby further reducing their overall wireless device spend. We look forward to offering our services to support the wireless device lifecycle needs of other firms that deploy a mobile workforce."

