Tangoe Continues to Strengthen Its Extensive Intellectual Property Portfolio with Two New Patents

Tangoe, Inc., a leading global provider of Telecom Expense Management (TEM) software and services, today announced it has added two new U.S. patents to its intellectual property portfolio. On September 26, 2017 the United States Patent Office (USPTO) granted Tangoe U.S. Patent Nos. 9,773,121 and 9,774,460, both related to data discovery and security containerization. Given the exponential growth of data, smartphones and the Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices, the market demands technologies that can process large amounts of information across a secure enterprise.

Tangoe's existing patents covers a wide range of topics related to plan optimization and assignment, pooling and hybrid liability, as well as the discovery and allocation of expenses from usage data. The new patents add yet another dimension to Tangoe's already robust IP portfolio.

"With over 40 granted patents and 13 pending, Tangoe has the deepest industry domain expertise in the market," said Bob Irwin, CEO, Tangoe. "The addition of the two new patents just adds to our intellectual prowess, which, together with our global base of clients, world-class products and talented people, gives us an unparalleled competitive advantage."

