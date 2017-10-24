Consumers Say In-Person Service is Essential to Create the Connected Home

CSG International (NASDAQ CSGS), the trusted global partner to launch and monetize digital services, announces results of its market survey The Future of the Digital Experience Connected Service Edition.

Through an independent research firm, CSG polled 2,000 consumers across five countries to learn how consumers will prefer to connect home automation and other smart devices that are part of the Internet of Things (IoT). The survey results indicate that although consumers will seek both online and in-person help sources, when it comes to connecting multiple smart devices in their homes, consumers will seek skilled, in-person help.

"Survey respondents have predicted that professional, technical resources will play a significant role in bridging the gap between consumers and the world of devices around us," said Chad Dunavant, vice president of product management at CSG International. "CSG's Workforce Express enables a mobile workforce of 65,000 of the Pay TV industry's field technicians who are already receiving service requests for smart devices such as TVs, phones and home security. There is a clear opportunity for Pay TV providers to evolve the skills of their field service technicians to capitalize on the growing consumer-based IoT market."

Key insights from the survey include:

Countries polled included the U.S.A., Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Malaysia. All survey respondents reported that they use cable, satellite television or paid television service on a regular basis.

For more results from CSG's research, to see takeaways for mobile operators, or view results by country, visit The Future of the Digital Experience: Connected Service Edition or join the discussion with CSG on LinkedIn or Twitter using the hashtag #DigitalFutureReport.

