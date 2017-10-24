Switzerland’s Helvetia Chooses Ciena for High-Speed, Secure DCI

Leading Swiss insurance firm Helvetia selected CienaÂ (NYSE CIEN) for a data center interconnect (DCI) network between its major data hubs in Switzerland. Helvetia will leverage a suite of Ciena solutions as part of this network build, including Waveserver and the 6500 Packet Optical Platform, for high capacity Ethernet and Fibre Channel interconnect. This deployment will also enhance the security of Helvetia's network using Ciena's integrated WaveLogic Encryption, ensuring data is always protected as it travels between Helvetia's Swiss data centers.

About Helvetia Group

The Helvetia Group with headquarters in Switzerland has grown over the past almost 160 years to become a successful international insurance group. Alongside its home market of Switzerland, its core geographic markets also include Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain, which from the "Europe" segment. Helvetia is active in the life and non-life business in these markets. In addition to these markets, Helvetia also offers tailored specialty lines coverage and reinsurance via the "Specialty Markets" segment in France and through selected destinations worldwide. It has 6,481 employees providing services for more than 5 million customers and achieved a business volume of more than CHF 8.5 billion for the 2016 financial year. Helvetia attaches great importance to practical geographic diversification and a good balance between the profitable non-line business, the growing life and pensions business and the promising international specialty lines business. The registered shares of Helvetia Holding AG are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a network strategy and technology company. We translate best-in-class technology into value through a high-touch, consultative business model - with a relentless drive to create exceptional experiences measured by outcomes. For updates on Ciena, follow us on TwitterÂ @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

