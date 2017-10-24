vXchnge Purchases Austin Data Center Campus

vXchnge today announced it has acquired a 100,000 square foot data center and the surrounding 18 acre campus in Austin, Texas. The facility has the capacity to grow to 26 Megawatts of power.

"Austin is a hyper-growth market for vXchnge. The demand continues for vXchnge from existing and new customers who are deploying new applications and compute technologies at the edge," stated Keith Olsen, Chief Executive Officer at vXchnge. "The projected forecasts for the Austin marketplace are robust, and vXchnge continues to invest in capacities and capabilities to support the demand from hyper-scale and IoT deployments."

The Austin facility is undergoing a doubling of its current capacity to support near-term demand, and the acquisition provides vXchnge the ability to meet long-term customer growth. vXchnge data centers, including the Austin facility, provide customers with high-performance infrastructure, security and technical resources on-site 24x7x365 to safeguard and support customers, and their brands. The vXchnge facility provides a robust carrier and interconnection exchange for hybrid-cloud deployments.

In addition to physical facilities, vXchnge provides next-generation data center services that support stringent levels of security protocols. vXchnge is certified with all relevant compliance protocols, including the Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act (HIPAA), and PCI DS, and is SSAE 18 Type 2, ISO 27001, and is AICPA SOC certified.

About vXchnge vXchnge builds confidence and trust by combining operational practices, and protocols to deliver industry-leading data center services. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.