Navis N4 Customers Report Strong Productivity Improvements and Reduction in Operating Costs

With 330 global customers, Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, today unveiled new survey findings that demonstrate the proven ROI its customers have achieved by selecting the N4 terminal system. The results, gathered from more than 75 Navis N4 customers, provide a greater understanding for the increasingly critical role N4 plays in making global trade smarter, safer and more sustainable for all.

The TechValidate survey, titled, "Why N4?" sheds light on current industry challenges, top reasons for selecting N4 and measurable improvements in productivity and efficiency achieved with the terminal system to date.

As terminals are pressed to move greater volumes of cargo faster than ever before, Navis customers are reporting marked improvements in overall terminal productivity. This increase in efficiency affords Navis customers the opportunity to implement new processes, scale operations and better serve customers coming to call at their ports. According to the survey, Navis customers have experienced the following benefits with N4 in place:

With proven success in virtually all terminal environments and a strong customer referral network, Navis continues to expand its footprint globally. In 2017 alone, Navis customers completed 44 N4 go lives and upgrades, including landmark implementations at Qingdao New Qianwan Container Terminal Co., Ltd (QQCTN) and International Container Terminal Services Incorporated's (ICTSI) Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), two of the newest, fully automated container terminals in the world. Today, N4 is live or being implemented at over 260 container terminal facilities, with over 40 terminals on the latest N4 3.x releases.

"Virginia International Terminals relies on the functionality and stability of the N4 product to help us deliver a world class experience to major port stakeholders," said Richard Ceci, Senior VP of Technology and Projects, Virginia International Terminals. "Our ambitious development plans, which are currently in progress, depend on the N4 product. We have complete confidence that Navis and N4 will exceed our expectations."

Carlos Gallardo, Chief Information Officer, Terminales Portuarios Euroandinos Paita S.A. has also seen the benefits of N4. When asked, he said, "N4 provides us with an integrated environment for our terminal operations. This has enabled us to improve our level of efficiency and effectiveness in the processes of business development to integrate standards of information exchange worldwide, and to facilitate the availability of the same with shipping lines or customs."

In addition to increasing terminal productivity, Navis customers have also reported a reduction in operating costs. According to the survey, more than half have reduced costs by at least five percent, while 35 percent achieved 15 percent or more in cost reductions. Among the top areas that Navis has helped lower costs are:

"The challenges faced by the global shipping industry are growing in number and complexity - environmental concerns, constrained resources, surging cargo volumes from megaships, demands for quicker turnaround times, volatility in financial markets and technological breakthroughs - all add to a challenging business environment and are forcing executives to think multiple steps ahead," said Bruce Jacquemard, Chief Customer Officer & SVP, Navis. "In order to tackle these challenges, industry leaders are relying on their equipment, software and technology partners to ensure they have their house in order and are delivering value to their customers. We're thrilled to see the tangible business outcomes and real impact that N4 continues to have for our customers around the world."

For more information about the survey, please visit https://www.techvalidate.com/portals/why-n4-2017-survey-results-content.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki:CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totaled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com