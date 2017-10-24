CACI Awarded $54.5 Million Contract for Research and Development for U.S. Army Space and Terrestrial Communications Directorate

CACI International Inc (NYSE CACI) announced today that it was awarded a task order, valued at $54.5 million if all options are exercised, to provide research and development and systems engineering support to the Systems Engineering, Architecture, Modeling and Simulation (SEAMS) Division of the U.S. Army Communications Electronics Research, Development and Engineering Center's Space and Terrestrial Communications Directorate. This two year, seven month task order was awarded under the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions 2 Services contract vehicle. It significantly expands the size and scope of the company's current work for SEAMS in CACI's Communications market area.

Based in Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD, the SEAMS Division performs a range of systems engineering tasks, including network architecture development and analysis, modeling and simulation, network and application performance management, and lab and field-based risk reduction. Under this task order, CACI will provide research and development, modeling and simulation, and systems engineering and program management support to assess and improve network architecture and performance, and assess the interoperability of communication systems, including military and commercial satellites and tactical radios across all services.

CACI Chief Operating Officer John Mengucci said, "The Army's communications network is a highly complex system of systems that spans multiple technologies and reaches across the globe. CACI has the experience and expertise needed to support the adoption and integration of fast-changing voice, data, and video technologies into these tactical and strategic networks, ensuring security and enhancing connectivity and performance."

Ken Asbury, CACI's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "America's soldiers operate in very diverse and dynamic mission environments, and they rely on secure networks to provide undisrupted communications. CACI is committed to supporting these critical defense missions by developing and delivering innovative solutions that ensure the secure exchange of information at the speed of operations."

CACI provides information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 2000 Index, and the S&P SmallCap600 Index. CACI's sustained commitment to ethics and integrity defines its corporate culture and drives its success. With approximately 18,600 employees worldwide, CACI provides dynamic career opportunities for military veterans and industry professionals to support the nation's most critical missions. Join us! www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Awards