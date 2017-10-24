Vivo Extends Operation for Netcracker's Revenue Management and Provisioning Solution Until 2020

Netcracker Technology announced today that Vivo, the subsidiary of the Telef nica Group operating in Brazil, has extended its BSS Operations and Support contract with Netcracker until 2020. The Netcracker BSS platform used by Vivo is currently responsible for supporting the billing operations for B2C and B2B for more than 35 million subscribers.

As the leading communications service provider in Brazil, Vivo offers fixed-line and mobile voice, television and internet broadband services to approximately 97 million subscribers.

"Over the past years, Netcracker demonstrated commitment and continuous support of our mission-critical billing operations, ensuring high performance, quality and timely billing execution as our trusted partner," said Alessandra Bomura, CIO at Vivo.

"The fast-moving Latin American market forces service providers to leverage innovative, future-proof systems that deliver a wide range of capabilities across all business lines," said Fabio Gatto, General Manager of LATAM at Netcracker.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.